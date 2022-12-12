Saphala Ekadashi Vrat, the last Ekadashi fast of the year 2022, will be observed on December 19. It is believed that by worshipping and fasting on this day of Saphala Ekadashi, devotees are blessed with the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu. Devotees performing fast should note that they should worship Lord Vishnu and chant mantras during the day, and seek the blessings of the Lord. Saphala Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, December 19, 2022. As we gear up to celebrate this auspicious day, here’s all you need to know about the Saphala Ekadashi date, Saphala Ekadashi Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat and Vrat rituals. Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Date & Significance: Know Vrat Katha, Parana Time for Breaking Fast and How To Observe Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat.

Saphala Ekadashi 2022 Date

This year, Saphala Ekadashi 2022 falls on December 19, Monday.

Saphala Ekadashi 2022 Shubh Muhurat

Saphala Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 3:32 am on December 19, 2022 and will end at 02:32 am on December 20, 2022.

Saphala Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Devotees observing a fast should get up early in the morning and take a bath. Bathe Lord Vishnu’s idol, clean it properly and then worship it with flowers and Kumkum. Special care should be taken regarding food on the day of the Ekadashi fast. On this day, a person should not consume rice at all but can eat fruits and Vrat food. Devotees should not include onion and garlic in meals while breaking the fast. No non-vegetarian food should be consumed on this day. Devotees should perform the aarti and break the fast.

Get The Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha Here

We hope that these Puja rituals help you plan well for the last Ekadashi fast of the year. Happy Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2022!

