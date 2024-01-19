New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Spectre, the first fully electric Rolls-Royce, made its debut in North India on Friday, ushering in a new era for Rolls-Royce in the region.

Pricing in India starts from Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), the British luxury car said in a release.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars declared its commitment to electric technology by both announcing Spectre, an all-electric car with first customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that by the end of 2030, the entire portfolio would be fully electric.

Last October, Spectre was unveiled to the world at the Home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, England, and response from across the globe has been overwhelmingly positive. Now, ahead of first client deliveries later this year, Spectre made its North India debut.

India is seen as a key market as ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the fastest-growing major economy are expected to rise strongly by 58.4 per cent in the next five years.

"We are delighted to celebrate the debut of the Rolls-Royce Spectre in North India, the most anticipated model in the history of the Rolls-Royce marque. There is excitement in India as its arrival is well timed to meet the needs of a growing, young, entrepreneurial customer base and continued demand for luxury," said Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi.

"With its highly contemporary design and delightful Bespoke interior, combined with true engineering substance and innovation, there can be no doubt that Spectre is a true Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce's Spectre is an all-electric super-coupe at the pinnacle of the luxury market. I am delighted to have the opportunity to showcase this remarkable motor car in New Delhi and to facilitate a new electric era for the brand."

The marque has a long-standing connection with electric technologies; in 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls prophesied an electric future for the motor car. Having experienced an electric vehicle named The Columbia Electric Carriage, he foresaw the technology's suitability as a clean, noiseless alternative to the internal combustion engine - providing there was sufficient infrastructure to support it.

In 2011, Rolls-Royce showcased a fully electric Experimental Phantom concept named 102EX. This was followed by 103EX, a dramatic design study that anticipated a bold electric future for the marque. (ANI)

