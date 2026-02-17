Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with large quantities of oil fueling the blaze.

DCP Zone-5 Bhagirath Gadhvi said firefighting efforts are ongoing, no casualties have been reported so far and a police investigation has been initiated.

Also Read | ‘I Wish I Had Died,’ Says Migrant After Weeks of Rape.

Speaking to ANI, Gadhvi said, "This village has quite a few industrial units. One unit is Harsh Enterprise, whose owner is Pankaj Jaiswal. A large quantity of oil was stored in Harsh Enterprise...Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. The fire department tried to ensure that the fire did not spread to surrounding buildings."

"The process of extinguishing the fire is ongoing... As per the information so far, there is no report of any casualties. We have initiated police action in the investigation of this incident," he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Announces 'Parivartan Yatra' Ahead of State Polls.

Further information is still awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)