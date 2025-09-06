SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: 4th September marked the grand release of the much-awaited track Rani Deewani, and within just a day, it has already created a strong buzz across YouTube and social media. Presented by GMate Music, the song is a soulful, sad-romantic melody that has left audiences captivated with its mesmerizing appeal.

Starring Rony Singh alongside the elegant Khushboo Kankan, Rani Deewani beautifully portrays an emotional journey that resonates deeply with listeners. The song's soul-stirring essence is further elevated by the powerful vocals of acclaimed singer Jyoti Nooran, adding raw emotion and depth to the composition.

Since its release yesterday, the track has been garnering immense love, with fans praising its heartfelt lyrics, enchanting visuals, and stellar performances. The overwhelming response highlights the song's potential to become one of the season's most cherished romantic numbers.

With a perfect blend of emotion, music, and storytelling, Rani Deewani is already on its way to becoming a chartbuster.

The song is now streaming on GMate Music's official YouTube channel.

