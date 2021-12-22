New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/TPT): Owner of Royal Production House, Bhanu Pratap Saini announced Season 2 of Mr, Miss, Mrs, Kids Royal Rajasthan.

The beauty pageant show has helped a lot of people which has transformed their lives. Last year, the show was a great success and a lot of young talent got an opportunity to represent themselves in the event.

Talking about his firm, Bhanu Pratap Saini said, "We are providing youngsters a platform where they get an opportunity to make a difference to the world and earn money and fame. There are a lot of hidden gems in our country and for the same, we have this platform so that they can come up and show their talent. In the near future, I have planned to organize more such events and projects through my production house to encourage youngsters."

He further added, "I always dreamt of providing such a platform that serves people and uplifts them. Through this, they can boost up their confidence as they will be facing thousands of people. This will help them in future and if someone wants to choose an acting line it will be easy for them to do."

Entrepreneur Bhanu Pratap Singh began his modeling career by participating in celebrity photos, following which he went on to appear in numerous events and reality shows, eventually earning a place in the top five in Mr. India and being honored by Ranvijay Singh. When he was younger, his parents wanted to complete an education in engineering and take up a secure job at Bhanu Pratap.

Bhanu's journey into the world of glamour began after graduation when he decided to pursue a career in modeling or television shows. Conversations in the makeup room and facing the camera had always had particular importance in his life. As a result, he began holding auditions and appearing in reality shows.

