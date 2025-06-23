BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts, the critically acclaimed platform for India's finest short film storytelling- unveils its new thematic campaign, For the Select Ones, featuring celebrated artists Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. Conceptualised by FCB NEO, the campaign is a tribute to those who, in their journey to success, consistently make thoughtful choices-- striving for refinement and knowledge while staying true to their values and aspirations. Rooted in the brand's philosophy of success, the campaign film is a cultural and artistic showcase -- reaffirming Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts' commitment to original, purposeful, and distinctive narratives. Watch the brand film here: For the Select Ones | Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha | Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts - YouTube Over the years, the platform has collaborated with India's most celebrated artists and filmmakers--Sujoy Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Dibakar Banerjee, and Tigmanshu Dhulia--each contributing distinct, thought-provoking stories that reflect a refined artistic lens. By bringing together Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha--both known for their differentiated choices and compelling performances--the campaign deepens the brand's emotional connection with its audience. Their journeys embody the essence of what it means to be Select. Speaking on the campaign, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said: "Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts has evolved into creating an ecosystem that brings world-class narratives to curious and discerning audiences, thus becoming the destination for short films in India. With our new thematic campaign, For the Select Ones, we continue this next chapter of our brand's select storytelling journey by celebrating those who embody success through their distinct choices." "This film is a quiet tribute to the art of choosing well. In a world overflowing with options, true identity is shaped by what we say no to as much as what we embrace. The process of creating this story with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha was about capturing that subtle, internal journey, where each choice becomes a building block of a legacy. It aligns beautifully with the Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts ethos of celebrating individuals with a refined eye and fearless vision," expressed Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB NEO. Sharing his thoughts, Rajkummar Rao said: "Over the years, I've learned that true success lies in staying authentic and making choices that reflect who you are at your core. Whether it's in the characters I play or the decisions I make in life, I've always aimed to strike a balance between substance and intention. For the Select Ones is a powerful reflection of that mindset-- valuing integrity, thoughtfulness, and individuality. I'm proud to be part of Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts' campaign that celebrates the strength of discerning choices." Adding her perspective, Patralekha said: "Throughout my journey, I've always believed in carving my own path. I've long admired the short films from Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts for their depth, craft, and storytelling. Their narrative closely aligns with my belief in making choices that reflect true artistic vision. I'm honoured to collaborate with a brand that champions discernment and excellence."

The campaign will be amplified through a high-decibel launch aimed at leaving a lasting impression -- one that mirrors differentiation and aspiration at the heart of 'For the Select Ones'.

