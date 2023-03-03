New Delhi [India] March 3 (ANI): In the case of a young woman being duped of Rs 6 lakh, FedEx has said that it does not request personal information through unsolicited phone calls, mail, or email for goods being shipped or held, unless requested/initiated by customers.

The company added, "If any individual receives any suspicious phone calls or messages, they are advised not to provide their personal information and instead should contact our customer service hotline at 1800-22-6161 or 1800-209-6161 for verification."

The young woman in Delhi was apparently duped of Rs 6 lakh by fraudsters who were posing as Mumbai Police officers, ANI reported on Thursday.

Victim Divya (28) is a resident of Munirka in Delhi. While speaking to the ANI, she said, "On Feb 1 2023 at around 10:30 Am, I received a phone call, the caller introduced herself as Princy Mathew from FedEx Mumbai. She told me that this call is in regard to a parcel having illegal things like Drugs Fake passports, illegal credit cards etc being sent in my name from FedEx Mumbai to Mr Jhang Lin in Taiwan. A parcel was sent on 28 Jan 2023 with 12,000/- cash payment with my name and Aadhaar details."

She further stated that the caller suggested she complain to the Mumbai police in this regard.

"She forwarded the call to someone who were sounding like Mumbai Police officers and they asked me if Aadhaar details were shared by me?" the victim said.

Divya stated that impersonated police officials asked for her bank details to verify the transactions. They told her that there was previously one transaction that was blocked due to the illegal transactions being detected.

"In order to investigate impersonated police officials further asked me to transfer Rs 4,99,999 to their Indusland Bank Account with Payee name Sajal. Then they asked me for another transfer of Rs 98,132 otherwise they would freeze the account," the victim said.

After that victim did the IMPS transactions totalling Rs 5,98,132. The fraudsters promised her that the money will be refunded post their investigation.

Divya told ANI that 'I transferred the amount in fear of account freeze and fraud activities'.

In this regard, Delhi Police has lodged an FIR U/S 420 in the Cyber Police station of South West District and investigating the matter. (ANI)

