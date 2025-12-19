RSM US LLP in India Earns Its First Great Place to Work Certification, Marking a Milestone in Its Growth Journey

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: RSM US LLP ("RSM") - the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market - announced today that its India operations have earned its first Great Place to Work® certification. The recognition is based on feedback from professionals across four offices in India, collected through an anonymous survey about employees' workplace experience.

The certification reflects RSM's commitment to its brand promise, The Power of Being Understood®. This commitment shapes a culture where people feel empowered to grow their careers while contributing to the firm's global and digital future.

"This recognition belongs to our people," said Ashokkumar Prabhakar, RSM US India Leader. "The Great Place to Work certification reflects the culture we are intentionally building, one rooted in trust, inclusion and opportunity. We are deeply committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, supported and empowered to do meaningful work, grow their careers and contribute to RSM's global and digital ambitions."

India plays a critical role in RSM's global growth strategy, with the firm scaling to 3,400 professionals across four offices. Over the past several years, the firm has significantly expanded its footprint in India while strengthening programs that support flexibility, well-being, learning and career mobility.

Results from the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey underscore the strength of RSM's culture in India:

- 98% said they feel safe at work

- 92% agreed that management and leadership actively promote inclusive behavior and prevent discrimination based on race and age

- 93% of professionals say they are proud to tell others they work at RSM

Great Place to Work certification is awarded based on rigorous, confidential survey responses that measure trust, credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Companies are evaluated on their ability to create a consistently positive employee experience across roles, levels and identities.

