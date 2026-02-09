BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Neilsoft Limited and RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd, Singapore, won the First place at the Autodesk Tandem & AI Hackathon in Singapore. This was a highly competitive field, with participation from several leading organizations from Singapore and Malaysia. The jury comprised of Mr. Ivy Rayner (Managing Director, Autodesk SEA), Mr. Frank Ngoh (President, IFMA), and Derek Yoh (Chief Technology office CBM Pte Ltd), making this recognition particularly meaningful.

Neilsoft and RSP's winning use case was based on a new United World College (UWC) campus, targeted for completion by 2030. RSP won this project through a design competition and is the Lead Multi-disciplinary Consultant. Neilsoft's role was to help translate the project vision into a meaningful, future-ready Digital Twin outcome.

Speaking about the event and Win, Mr. Raghuram NM, President - Neilsoft Solutions business, said, "The challenge we addressed aligns closely with where the industry is headed: moving from reactive facility management to a proactive BIM & Data analytics driven asset management solution for the operations phase of projects. As Autodesk's Global solution provider for the Tandem 'Digital Twin' solution, we developed a Predictive Digital Twin that provides a single-pane-of-glass view to monitor, visualize, and optimize the WELL-Building Standard. We successfully demonstrated 7 of the 10 WELL concepts, supported by clear dashboards, data intelligence and a strong narrative tied to UWC's values."

Mr. Prashanth Chunduri, global Marketing head at Neilsoft, added, "This outcome reflects not just technical execution, but our ability to connect design intent, operational intelligence, and occupant well-being into a cohesive solution. Starting April 2026, Neilsoft plans to build a separate Digital Twin Practice to address the needs of large projects in India, including Hospitals, Airports, Corporate campuses, Factories & Industrial Plants that will put India and Indian companies at the forefront of BIM & Digital Twin technologies."

