Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI/PNN): RSPL group, one of the known FMCG conglomerates, has launched a new brand Baker By Chance. The brand strives to provide bakery products to cater to the need of the evolving consumers. The USP of Baker By Chance is that it delivers Bakery products made out of fresh and quality ingredients. Firmly abiding by the philosophy of "Baking Quality with Passion", the bakery offers a luxurious taste to satiate the carvings with their delectable goodness.

Baker By Chance's core values revolve around consumer centricity and Integrity to deliver nothing less than the best to the valued consumers. The company firmly believes that planning and execution play a crucial role in developing the final product. Keeping in line with providing the best quality products, it offers quality-driven authentic family recipes that are unique in flavours and taste. The company has plans to make its presence felt more intensively by coming up with multiple retail outlets in Gurugram.

Speaking on occasion, Rajni Gyanchandani, Managing Director, said, "We want to cater to the taste buds of customers with our services by adding value to their cravings with our rich and pure products. From ingredients to kitchen operations and guest services, Baker By Chance always ensures that everything is at its best. By maintaining a clean environment for both the consumers and team members, the bakery ensures that only the best authentic recipes are served to the consumers.

Currently being operational from Gurugram, the company takes orders via digital platforms (from the website, Google, and brand social handles) along with food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Baker By Chance from the house of RSPL Group is a bakery based out of Gurugram, born out of a sheer passion for baking. Coming with delectable goodness, its bakery products satiate the carvings with the pure products oozing with the taste of luxury.

RSPL Group comes with over three decades of experience in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) committed to delivering value for money propositions and credited with several innovations. It is a diversified conglomerate that weaves its business around consumer needs with the help of distinct values and identities.

