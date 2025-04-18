VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 18: A meditator and techie from Maharashtra began a digital platform to fight counterfeiting and chemical treatment of Rudraksha beads in the Indian marketplace because spiritual seekers and Shiva devotees demanded religious authenticity to renew their trust in the market.

Punit Kansara, a computer graduate with certification in organic farming & horticulture, focused his career on web analytics in multinational corporations until he established an online platform for spreading authentic knowledge on Rudraksha beads. The website provides information to assist buyers in detecting fake Rudrakshas, which has gained importance because of the growing commercialization of spiritual symbols in recent years.

Punit Kansara highlights that the market contains numerous fake as well as factory-made and medicinally altered Rudraksha beads, which create confusion for consumers. His comparison testing procedures on the site aim to educate consumers about their purchasing needs based on the absence of similar information in the market today. The verification process uses modern tests, which include examining objects through X-rays (a form of electromagnetic radiation) and a microscope.

Punit Kansara developed a curiosity towards this mystical bead due to his enduring spiritual involvement through the years. During numerous years, he learned meditation before practicing this skill under Siddha yogis throughout multiple regions, which include Girnar and Coimbatore, together with Gujarat's forest areas. As a social cause and to spread the light of consciousness, he teaches meditation to underprivileged children in the rural areas of Palghar, Maharashtra, in government-run schools.

Experts have identified that increasing numbers of counterfeit spiritual items lead consumers to lose faith and result in diminished cultural and religious importance of traditional spiritual practices. According to an Ahmedabad-based senior spiritual goods retailer, there exists a clear lack of faith in spiritual products, which requires transparent initiatives.

Through its website, The Rudraksha Tree educates users about the botanical roots and spiritual advantages of the South Asian Rudraksha tree, the essence of spirituality, together with fostering recognition for its preservation through certain research projects that are underway. Kansara asserts that his main goal goes beyond commerce toward educational and cultural pursuits. According to him, genuine Rudraksha beads possess the power to raise levels of consciousness and enhance mental stability among people, he noted.

The rising spiritual goods market in India and abroad has attracted increased focus on both product quality standards and genuine product authentication. Traditionally educated professionals are taking part in the spiritual and wellness sector by defending traditional heritage and by promoting smart consumer choices.

The future transparency status of The Rudraksha Tree in the sector is something that needs to be observed. Right now, the discourse about spiritual authenticity rooted in traditional practices remains activated after The Rudraksha Tree started this dialogue.

For more Information visit : https://www.therudrakshatree.org

