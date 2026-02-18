PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18: MUKTI, a non-profit organisation working across the Sundarbans and other vulnerable regions on issues of livelihood, education, health, environment, and social justice, successfully organised Run for Safe Food 2026, bringing together communities to advocate for safe, organic, and sustainable food systems alongside healthy living.

The event witnessed participation from more than 2,000 people across multiple categories, including the 5x5 Relay Run, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 3K Walkathon, reflecting a shared commitment towards responsible consumption and community well-being. Participants included runners, community groups, partners, and supporters from diverse backgrounds.

The programme commenced with an inaugural session and a cultural performance by the Mukti team, followed by a tribute to 25 farmers in recognition of their contributions to sustainable agricultural practices. The farmers were felicitated with traditional tokens and essential tools as a mark of respect and solidarity.

The event was graced by brand ambassador Mrs Rituparna Sengupta, whose presence added inspiration and encouragement to participants and strengthened the overall message of the initiative.

The races were flagged off in a phased sequence, starting with the Relay Run at 5:30 AM, followed by the 10K, 5K, and Walkathon events. Pre-run Zumba sessions and guided warm-ups created an engaging and energetic environment for all participants.

A diverse range of stalls showcased organic processed food, handicrafts, and soft toys, while a model of Mukti's Bio-Village offered visitors insights into sustainable rural practices. Several other NGOs also participated, creating a vibrant platform for exchange, collaboration, and community engagement.

Fresh, hot organic food was served to participants and guests and was widely appreciated. The initiative played a key role in promoting healthy consumption while helping to break common myths and address unknowns surrounding organic and chemical-free food practices.

The event also included the felicitation of Run Ambassadors, Pacers, and Cycle Marshals, along with recognition of community partners and top-performing teams. Performances by children from Mukti's programmes added to the spirit of the occasion, while sponsors and supporters were acknowledged for their contributions. Podium ceremonies celebrated winners across categories, highlighting both performance and participation.

The initiative received strong appreciation from the running community of Kolkata, reinforcing the need for more such awareness-driven programmes in the future.Through this initiative, MUKTI continues to strengthen its efforts in raising awareness around food safety, sustainable agriculture, and community-led action.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the national anthem, marking the successful culmination of the event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)