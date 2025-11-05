PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: Celebrating the timeless grace of Indian handlooms, a unique mother-daughter duo has launched RUSHU, an exclusive saree brand that blends tradition with modern aspiration and understated elegance. Rooted in heritage and handcrafted excellence, RUSHU pays homage to India's artisanal legacy while embracing the sensibilities of the contemporary woman. RUSHU's debut collection features a limited edition of 20 Handpicked Banarasi Silk Sarees, available exclusively online - https://rushu.in/

While describing the RUSHU brand of Saree, founder Ms Shuchi Kulshreshtha shared, "RUSHU is a celebration of stories - tales of heritage, strength, and grace, and of a lineage I feel deeply connected to. It is more than just couture; it is an ode to womanhood - to its timeless regality, resilience, and spirit. RUSHU is more than a label; it's a living legacy. Every Rushu Saree is an enduring expression of resilience, grace and soft - power, something that does not make noise, but shakes the world. RUSHU aspires not merely to clothe, but to honour the soft power of intellect, endurance, and quiet rebellion - for royalty lies not in blood alone, but in the heart one wears and the soul one carries."

The First Collection: A Celebration of Heritage and Feminine Strength

Maharani Weaves - For the Queens who understand the profound worth of exquisite sarees.

The crown jewel of RUSHU's debut, Maharani Weaves brings forth masterpieces from India's royal textile heritage. Each saree is handwoven by revered artisans using age-old techniques, reflecting regal charm and artisanal perfection.

Divyangana Edit -Where Gen Z meets millennial elegance

Inspired by mothers and crafted for daughters, Divyangana Edit reimagines heirloom elegance for the new generation. Designed by the daughter, it merges millennial minimalism with Gen Z sophistication.

Authenticity. Integrity. Intention.

RUSHU stands apart for its commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and ethical craftsmanship:

* Handpicked with Love: Every saree is selected with care, never mass-produced or trend-driven.* Direct Artisan Collaboration: The brand works directly with India's master weavers, ensuring fair compensation and zero middlemen.* Silk Mark Certified: Every RUSHU saree carries the official Silk Mark -- the hallmark of purity and authenticity.* Heritage with Purpose: Each creation represents a dialogue of creativity and respect between artisans and the founders -- not charity, but collaboration.* Intentional Exclusivity: Rather than mass launches, RUSHU unveils limited, thoughtfully curated collections, honoring the time and devotion behind each weave.

On the luxury front, the authentic handloom silk collection embodies the quiet opulence of true artistry - where every weave reflects countless hours of skilled craftsmanship. These heirloom pieces carry a value beyond price, reserved for those who appreciate the rare and the remarkable.

Coming Next ...

RUSHU's upcoming January 2026 collection will expand into other heritage weaves, including Kanjeevaram, Assam Muga Silk, and Chanderi, continuing its mission to redefine the royal heirloom for today's woman.

About Founder Ms Shuchi Kulshreshtha :

Shuchi Kulshreshtha, a former sports professional and Columbia University alumna, transitioned from the world of international sports to entrepreneurship with passion and purpose. Her experience spans major organizations including the US Open, BNP Paribas WTA Finals, and Rajasthan Royals (IPL). After years of leading initiatives in sports and women's empowerment, Shuchi's journey took an introspective turn when she decided to prepare for India's UPSC examinations - a national-level competitive exam that serves as a pathway for aspiring individuals to serve the nation and make a significant impact on society. When that chapter closed unexpectedly due to technical setbacks, she didn't slow down. Instead, she turned that heartbreak into creation. That's when RUSHU was born when she channeled her discipline and creativity into preserving India's handloom legacy.

In brief about Brand RUSHU:

RUSHU is an exclusive limited-edition handloom saree brand founded by a mother-daughter duo dedicated to creating opulent handloom sarees that embody regal elegance and timeless craftsmanship. It celebrates India's rich textile traditions through intentional, handcrafted collections designed exclusively for connoisseurs who seek extraordinary in every thread. Each RUSHU saree is a work of art - Authentic, Certified, and Ethically created.

RUSHU was born from an extraordinary bond - between a mother and a daughter connected not by blood, but by heart. The brand name RUSHU is derived from Sanskrit, signifying the spirit of a Rishi -- a sage, one who seeks wisdom, rooted in heritage yet open to discovery.

