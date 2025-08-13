VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Rustomjee Group partnered with Don Bosco International School's Model United Nations (DBIS-MUN) 2025 as a key supporter in a collaboration that brings together education, imagination, and urban development. Taking place in Mumbai, this association was anchored in the theme "Future Cities of India" and aimed to create an active platform for school students. This initiative reflected Rustomjee's ongoing commitment to its core philosophy of 'Building Better Futures' by engaging meaningfully with young minds and enabling real dialogue around sustainability, inclusion, and thoughtful design in city-making.

Also Read | When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Know Date, Puja Timings and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ganesh.

Through this partnership, Rustomjee hoped to amplify youth voices, empower civic imagination, and co-create a vision for cities that are not only built better, but lived better. As part of this initiative, Rustomjee introduced the Rustomjee Youth Fellowship, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to invite MUN delegates to reflect on what kind of cities they wish to live in.

DBIS-MUN 2025 took place at Don Bosco International School with participation from over 240 student delegates from across schools. The event opened with a keynote address and participation from Mr. Percy Chowdhry, Executive Director of Rustomjee Group culminated in the felicitation of the top three Youth Fellowship winners, whose work was presented at the closing ceremony and will feature across Rustomjee's digital platforms.

Also Read | 'Supreme Court Will Look Into': CJI BR Gavai on Relocation of Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR.

Beyond the Fellowship, Rustomjee's on-ground engagement at the MUN included a thoughtfully curated installation called The Future Wall. Each student received a symbolic brick, on which they wrote one idea, one wish, or one change they hope to see in the cities of tomorrow. These bricks came together to form a collective installation -- not just a wall of ideas, but a shared vision crafted by the very generation that will shape what comes next.

Additionally, Rustomjee unveiled its Cities of Tomorrow booklet at the event. It captures both the changing vocabulary of urban development across the world and how Rustomjee is bringing some of those principles to life across its ongoing and upcoming projects.

Mr. Percy Chowdhry, Executive Director of Rustomjee Group, reflected on the significance of the initiative, stating, "At Rustomjee, we believe the true blueprint of a city is shaped not just by its buildings, but by the dreams and voices of the people who live in it. Our partnership with DBIS-MUN is about giving the next generation a platform to be heard. We're investing in their imagination, their ideas, and the belief that meaningful change often begins with a single question from a young mind."

This collaboration between Rustomjee and DBIS-MUN is not a one-off campaign, it is a reflection of what meaningful brand engagement can look like when it places purpose before promotion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)