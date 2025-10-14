BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14: Rx Propellant, an Actis Platform, has announced that its state-of-the-art life sciences campus, 3GV in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, has been awarded the LEED Gold Certification -- one of the world's most respected benchmarks for sustainable building design. The recognition highlights its commitment to creating infrastructure that not only empowers scientific progress but also sets new standards for environmental responsibility.

The LEED Gold certification underscores 3GV's focus on energy efficiency, water conservation, and healthy indoor environments -- qualities that directly benefit life sciences companies. By reducing operating costs, strengthening ESG credentials, and offering healthier workspaces, the campus provides an ecosystem where innovation and sustainability move in tandem.

This milestone builds on 3GV's earlier achievement in 2024, when it became the world's first IFC EDGE Advanced-certified speculative life sciences building. Together, these recognitions place 3GV at the forefront of sustainable scientific infrastructure globally, showcasing Rx Propellant's ability to deliver pioneering campuses that meet the highest international standards.

Awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely recognized green building certification. Projects are evaluated across parameters such as energy performance, water efficiency, materials selection, waste management, site sustainability, and indoor environmental quality. Achieving a Gold rating places 3GV among the top-performing buildings globally in terms of environmental impact, operational efficiency, and occupant well-being.

Praveen Kumar, Principal, Real Estate, Actis, said:"The LEED Gold certification for 3GV is a milestone that reflects our vision of building sustainable, future-ready campuses for the life sciences sector. At Actis, we believe that responsible investments must deliver long-term value to both our partners and the planet. With 3GV, we are enabling pharma and biotech companies to innovate in an environment that is energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and aligned with high global standards."

Phani Rama Krishna, Senior Vice President - ESG, added:"From resource conservation to occupant well-being, the certification validates our efforts to minimize environmental impact while maximizing operational efficiency. For life sciences companies, this means predictable costs, reduced environmental risks, and a stronger ESG profile -- all of which are becoming increasingly critical in global partnerships and investor conversations."

Shami Nissan, Partner & Managing Director, Sustainability at Actis, said:"This certification is globally significant because it demonstrates that India can combine world-class science infrastructure with sustainability at scale. Around the world, life sciences organizations are under pressure to cut carbon emissions and improve resilience, while still driving innovation at speed. 3GV shows how these goals can coexist. It sets a benchmark for how sustainable design and smart operations can empower companies to expand responsibly while contributing to a greener future."

With this achievement, Rx Propellant continues to shape the next generation of life sciences infrastructure in India. 3GV now stands as a symbol of how sustainability and scientific excellence can go hand in hand -- helping companies working there become not only future-focused but also future-proof.

