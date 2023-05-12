New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): S A Electronic Private Limited, a leading supplier of process control instruments and solutions, won the prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2023 as the "Most Trusted Process Control Instruments and Solution Supplier". The award was presented to the Managing Director of the company, Sandiip Lohiya & the director Nettha Lohiya, by the charming Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene.

S A Electronic Pvt. Ltd. has built a reputation for being one of the most trusted suppliers of high-quality process control instruments and has a strong team of engineers who are dedicated to providing customized solutions to clients according to their specific requirements. According to Sandiip Lohiya, the Managing Director of S A Electronic Private Limited, "Today, the incredible journey of our company is completely successful as the grand night of the GEA2023 business awards has recognized our diligent work and entitled us as the most trusted brand in our respective industry. We are honored to receive such an award, which recognizes our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible process control instruments solutions."

Also Read | Nakuul Mehta Is In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3? TV Actor Teases His Return to BALH 3, Fans Go Berserk.

The company has a strong presence in the process control industry and has served clients across different sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemical, and oil and gas. The company has established long-term relationships with its clients, providing them with reliable and efficient solutions to their process control needs. The company invests heavily in in-house activities, testing and calibration, ensuring that it stays ahead of the curve and provides its clients with the latest and most advanced process control solutions.

The GEA2023 was a grand corporate award show which was organized by a reputed company Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. whose objective is to nominate the leading business entities for their unmatched business values, boosting the Indian economy, leadership qualities, and breakthrough performance. Rahul Ranjan Singh, the Founder and CEO of Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. and Brand Empower is a young and aspiring entrepreneur. He articulated, "With the notable years of experience in the digital marketing world, whether you are a young or startup business, first understand the needs of the customer and your target audience. Besides this, always take learning from your failure and kick start your journey with the same enthusiasm and positivity."

Also Read | Australia’s Labor Government Clears First New Coal Mine.

S A Electronic Pvt. Ltd. promises to remain indulgent in the path of innovation and will always be committed to providing quality services to its clients with the best possible process control solutions. The company believes that its success is directly tied to the success of its clients and is committed to helping them achieve their goals through the provision of innovative and efficient solutions. The company's focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has enabled it to establish itself as a trusted supplier of process control solutions, and this award serves as a testament to its success.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)