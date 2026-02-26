SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: In a significant development for India's agritech ecosystem, global investor and entrepreneur Saahil Peerzada has announced a strategic investment in Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd, the agritech platform led by Digant Sharma.

The announcement gains international momentum as Saahil Peerzada has also secured a major agricultural development partnership with the Government of Oman, supported by active participation from the Omani counterpart. This collaboration creates a strong Indo-Oman agricultural bridge that directly complements Torus Innotech's long-term expansion strategy.

Strengthening a Large-Scale Farmer Ecosystem in Maharashtra

Torus Innotech operates a wide agricultural network across Maharashtra, working with an extensive base of farmers across significant cultivated land holdings.

The company focuses on:

* Organized crop aggregation

* Structured agricultural trading and export

* Working capital-driven trading models

* Compliance-oriented rural enterprise development

* End-to-end value-chain integration

Under the leadership of Digant Sharma, Torus Innotech has evolved beyond a traditional agritech company. It is building a scalable rural corporate ownership framework designed to transform farmers into structured business participants.

Strategic Significance of the Oman Partnership

The agricultural engagement with the Government of Oman introduces a strong international dimension to this initiative. With active investment participation from the Omani side, the partnership creates:

* Direct access to Middle Eastern markets

* Export-oriented agricultural linkages

* Bilateral trade opportunities

* International capital collaboration

* Greater credibility for global expansion

This Indo-Oman alignment provides a structured cross-border trading channel that strengthens Torus Innotech's export ambitions and international positioning.

Strategic Deployment of Capital

The investment will be directed toward:

* Expanding farmer-owned trading company networks

* Strengthening working capital for agri-trading operations

* Enhancing export infrastructure and compliance systems

* Building integrated digital monitoring and ERP frameworks

* Implementing risk management and commodity hedging systems

* Expanding operations beyond Maharashtra into broader national markets

With international linkages now in place, export-oriented agricultural trading is expected to accelerate substantially.

Statement from Saahil Peerzada

Saahil Peerzada stated:

"India's agricultural transformation requires structured ownership, global connectivity, and disciplined execution. Torus Innotech represents a scalable rural enterprise model. Our partnership with Oman strengthens our ability to connect Indian farmers to international markets and build long-term economic value."

Leadership Perspective

Digant Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd, commented:

"This strategic investment, combined with the Oman agricultural collaboration, creates a powerful bridge between Indian farmers and global markets. Our mission is to transform farmers into structured enterprise owners while integrating rural India into international trade networks."

Building an Indo-Middle East Agricultural Corridor

The Oman collaboration positions Torus Innotech within a broader Indo-Middle East agricultural corridor.

The expected impact includes:

* Expansion of export activities

* Diversification of international revenue streams

* Strengthening of cross-border trade partnerships

* Enhanced institutional credibility

* Long-term agricultural collaboration between India and the Gulf region

This initiative enhances Maharashtra's agricultural footprint while opening global pathways for Indian farmers.

Long-Term Global Roadmap

With strategic investment support and international agricultural participation, Torus Innotech aims to:

* Expand structured farmer networks nationwide

* Develop integrated export hubs

* Establish global commodity trading partnerships

* Build a consolidated national holding structure for future capital market participation

About Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd

Torus Innotech Pvt Ltd is an agritech enterprise working with a large farmer network across extensive agricultural land in Maharashtra. The company focuses on structured agricultural trading, farmer-owned enterprise models, compliance-driven operations, and export integration.

This investment, combined with international agricultural collaboration, marks a significant step toward positioning Indian farmers within structured global trade ecosystems.

Website - https://torusinnotech.com

