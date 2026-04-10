VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 10: North India-based packaged tea brand Saburi Tea has reported a robust 48% year-on-year growth in FY 2025-26, strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing profitable, bootstrapped tea businesses in the region. Built as a family-led enterprise with a sharp focus on product quality and distribution depth, the company is now evaluating strategic partnerships and growth capital to accelerate its next phase of expansion.

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The Indian tea category continues to show strong structural demand, with rising consumption, premiumisation, and the shift from loose to branded packaged tea creating long-term opportunities for organized players. Against this backdrop, Saburi Tea's consistent growth and profitability position it strongly to scale into new categories and markets.

Ketan Khanna, Co-founder, Saburi Tea, said:

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"Our focus over the last few years has been on strengthening the core, building a trusted product, and expanding into adjacent categories where consumers are looking for quality and consistency. This growth validates our belief that strong fundamentals and category expansion will define the next phase of Saburi Tea."

Aman Khanna, Co-founder, Saburi Tea, added:

"The next leg of our journey will be driven by deeper channel expansion, stronger distribution, and entry into new markets. We see a significant opportunity to scale Saburi Tea across North India and eventually into a national brand through the right strategic partnerships."

Dheeraj Taneja and Nitin Sethi, the founding team of FutureAge AI Labs, who have been advising on growth and long-term strategy, said:

"In consumer businesses, product quality is the ultimate growth engine, and Saburi Tea has stayed committed to that philosophy. With the foundation the team has built and the growth trajectory they are demonstrating, the long-term vision, including a potential IPO path in the years ahead, is a strong north star for the organization."

With strong financial discipline, consistent profitability, and accelerating growth, Saburi Tea is now positioning itself to partner with strategic investors and distribution-led partners to build a scaled, future-ready FMCG tea brand from North India. Saburi already has a strong dealer network and market coverage across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, the GT Belt, Haryana 2, Jammu, and Jaipur. The leadership team aims to further strengthen its footprint in Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the southern states in the coming years.

About Saburi Tea

Saburi Tea is a North India-based packaged tea company known for its quality blends and growing distribution network. Built as a profitable bootstrapped family business, the brand has been steadily expanding its presence across retail channels while maintaining a strong focus on product quality and customer trust.

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