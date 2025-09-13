PNN

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [USA], September 13: In front of a packed audience of more than 1,200 people, Sabyasachi was crowned the World Champion of Public Speaking, becoming only the third Indian-origin speaker to win the title in the history of the competition.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 14, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

The championship, organized by Toastmasters International, is regarded as the Olympics of public speaking. Each year, nearly 40,000 contestants from across the globe enter the contest, which goes through multiple rounds before reaching the finals. This year, the event concluded in Philadelphia, where the top 28 speakers from around the world competed for the honor.

Sabyasachi delivered a powerful seven-and-a-half-minute speech that impressed both the judges and the audience, earning him the world title. The atmosphere in the hall was electric as he jogged onto the stage with energy, kissed the platform before beginning, and held the audience's attention from the opening lines to the closing words.

Also Read | Australia Legend Meg Lanning Says Hosts India Could Be Strong Contenders at ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Today, Amsterdam-based entrepreneur Sabyasachi leads Method in Madness, a consultancy helping organizations spark learning, innovation, and change with humor, fun, and energy.

The victory was met with a standing ovation, marking the highlight of the evening and the culmination of a year-long global contest.

Watch the winning speech here: YouTube Video

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)