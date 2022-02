New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): With digitalization & easy access to Internet, it is not just the startups that are aiming for online traction but also brick-and-mortar businesses. Sadar24 - an aggregate model e-commerce platform developed by Masonic Ecom Private Ltd has created quite a buzz in online shopping with its vast product range, quality and unbelievable prices. This platform has also given wholesalers and manufacturers an opportunity to take their products PAN India - cheers to Digital India!

Today, when online shopping is the preferred mode by a major part of the country, what do you think shoppers look for? Well, discounts and best prices followed by variety and quality. And this is precisely what Sadar24 stands for! The platform has 490 product categories and offers over 52,000 products.

Shoppers have found their pick in fashion jewellery, mobile accessories, small appliances, home furnishings like Bedsheets and so much more.

Sadar24 was started by three established founders who have several years of experience in retail & wholesale businesses. They believe in keeping pace with the time & the trend along with the fact that everyone does not come to Sadar but Sadar surely can go to them.

Mahavir Mittal, the founder of Sadar24 has a business experience of five decades and possesses great knowledge of retail & wholesale businesses. Nitin Goel, co-founder of Sadar24 though comes from an education background, he brings valuable B2C insights to the foray and is behind the platform's architecture. Another co-founder Sonal Garg has a unique understanding of business as well as consumer needs and knows how to address this very need gap.

Sadar24 is poised to be the next big thing in eCommerce shopping as it is an 'all age group, budget-friendly' shopping platform.

