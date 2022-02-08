Shanaya Kapoor belongs to a filmy family and that explains how and where she gets her glamour loving genes from. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter is all set to enter Bollywood with a rom-com and while that's still a few months away, the star kid is busy increasing her Instagram followers, one hot pic at a time. Kapoor girl earlier made headlines when she was announced as one of Dharma's new talents. Her sizzling photoshoot that followed only made her case stronger and more compelling. Yo or Hell No? Shanaya Kapoor in Arpita Mehta for Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding.

While we continue to obsess over Shanaya, she has given us a new reason to adore her more. The star kid earlier took to her Instagram account to share pictures in what we'd like to call a casual-formal outfit. Formal 'cos it's a black pinstripe pant that she paired with a 'casual' black bodysuit. Shanaya was busy clicking some mirror selfies and they were undoubtedly hot. She kept her look extremely chic for the night with subtle makeup and a simple, non-fussy hairdo. Shanaya Kapoor's Corset Dress Deserves to Find a Place In Your Wardrobe (View Pics).

Check Out Shanaya Kapoor's Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

While her bestie, Ananya Panday, is busy celebrating Valentine mood with her red-hot outfits, Shanaya is taking a different route to dilute all these feelings with her all-black attire. No, we aren't comparing. In fact, we are rooting hard for this debutante already. Speaking of her debut movie, Shanaya will be romancing Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in Karan Johar's next production and all we can say is that we are super excited!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).