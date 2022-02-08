Mexico City, February 8: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket safely broke down after falling through the Earth's atmosphere on late Monday evening. The rocket came down at a great speed over Mexico. In March 2017, the Falcon-9 rocket launched the EchoStar 23 mission. The upper stage of Falcon-9 has been in orbit since then. According to reports, the incident was people, and the video is doing rounds on social media. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket on Course to Hit the Moon After Seven Years.

The re-entry of the spacecraft was confirmed by the Aerospace Corporation. The video was first tweeted by Frontera Espacial (@FronteraSpacial) on February 6. It tweeted, "It was the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, which was launched in March 2017 with the EchoStar23 mission. It has completely disintegrated in the Earth's atmosphere." NASA's DART Asteroid Defence Mission Lifts Off Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

Here Is The Video:

🔥 FALCON 9 DE SPACEX CAE SOBRE MÉXICO 🇲🇽 Esta noche se ha visto un "#Meteorito" cayendo sobre el norte de México. 🚀 En realidad era la segunda etapa de un Falcon 9 de SpaceX lanzado en marzo del 2017 con la misión EchoStar23. Se ha desintegrado en la atmósfera completamente. pic.twitter.com/5ERaFTMBJ2 — Frontera Espacial (@FronteraSpacial) February 6, 2022

However, there is no official confirmation from SpaceX over the video of the alleged disintegration of the Falcon 9 second stage. SpaceX founder Elon Muska had also not yet commented on the disintegration. Notably, Echostar 23 was launched to geostationary transfer orbit. It was put into space with the help of the Falcon 9 stage about 35,900 kilometres above Earth.

EchoStar 23 is a flexible tri-band satellite. According to reports, it is capable of providing service from any of eight different orbital slots. The satellite was launched for broadcast, internet, and other communications services to Brazil. It is set to be operational for another decade. Its communications payload consists of 32 Ku-Band transponders as well Ka- and S-Band payloads.

