VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Sai Ayush Ayurveda Hospital, one of the top providers of pure Ayurvedic treatment with branches in KPHB and Madeenaguda, has declared its intention to reinvent the concept of modern wellness by introducing a new approach to combining tradition and science. The hospital provides an outcome-focused approach to managing chronic pain, neurological rehabilitation, detoxification, skin and hair care, women's wellness and preventive care with a team of BAMS and MD (Ayu) doctors, therapists, yoga and naturopathy specialists, and physiotherapists.

Also Read | Ederson Bids Farewell to Manchester City After Signing With Fenerbahce, Says 'All My Dreams Came True' (Watch Video).

Giving authentic Ayurveda and at the same time keeping clinical rigor and heartfelt treatment was the vision behind the founding of the hospital. Sai Ayush Ayurveda Hospital, a chain of wellness hospitals in Hyderabad, unites the Kerala Panchakarma heritage, research-based treatment protocols and patient-first ethics in all the departments. It has a management headed by healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Sunitha, MCA, DMLT, PhD (Health Administration, 2025), with 19 years of experience, and Medical Director Dr. Abdul Saleem, BAMS, a senior Ayurvedic physician. The idea is straightforward, we want people to make their own recovery, renew functionality, and live longer lives using Ayurvedic means that are safer, time-tested, and not aggressive, when the safer, time-tested way is available, said Dr. Saleem.

The hospital's vision is to become the most preferred place for both the people of Hyderabad and NRIs in the world to receive integrative and evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine. Its mission is to integrate classical Panchakarma with naturopathy, yoga and physiotherapy with the view of providing quantifiable health results, based on clear-cut assessments, patient education and good practice.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Ukraine vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The difference in Sai Ayush Ayurveda Hospital is its proprietary ANP 3 Method - a three-dimensional strategy that combines Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Physiotherapy to achieve quicker, safer and more lasting effects. Both branches of KPHB and Madeenaguda have the same clinical procedures, high hygiene standards and comprehensive training of therapists. They have classical Kerala Panchakarma treatment rooms with wooden droni tables and therapeutic oils, in-patient homely rooms with intensive programs, and lean OPD services for working professionals.

The hospital has various types of specialties such as pain and mobility treatment of arthritis, back and neck pain, sports injuries, and post-surgical treatment. Its elderly and neuro care programs target paralysis recovery, Parkinson's support and neuropathy. Detoxification and weight loss programs are modelled upon classical Panchakarma therapies including Vamana, Virechana, Basti, Nasyam and Udvartana. The Soundarya Wing also has dedicated programs on holistic skin and hair care, and women's wellness on PCOS, menstrual health, fertility, menopause and postpartum care. The hospital additionally engages in selective Shalya Tantra practices, including Kshara Sutra, Agnikarma and Jalaukavacharana by qualified practitioners.

Hospital achievements can be seen in the thousands of successful patient journeys in neurology, pain and dermatology programs. Its good reputation is supported with strong community feedback, repeat referrals and stability of standards of care. Sai Ayush has also been involved in corporate wellness alliances and senior citizen programs, as well as regular health camps throughout Hyderabad.

The experience of the patients is the foundation of Sai Ayush Ayurveda Hospital. Physicians are also concerned with clear root cause communications, straightforward stepped treatment schedules, and realistic health objectives. The hospital provides comfort during therapies, same-gender therapists, privacy, and spa-style therapy suites. Ongoing follow-up, lifestyle education, relapse prevention ideas, and support to NRIs and corporate clients reinforce its patient-centered practice.

Sai Ayush Ayurveda Hospital is on a path of expansion as a reputable Ayurveda holistic care provider in Hyderabad representing Ayurveda standards. It seeks to fill the gap between traditional healing and modern healthcare with its integrative approaches, community-based solutions and a focus on measurable results. Reservations can be made directly on the phone at +91 8977617710 or on its website at www.saiayushayurveda.com .

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)