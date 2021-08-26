Hyderabad (Telangana)[ India], August 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO/ CDMO), today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest sustainability initiative.

As a signatory, Sai Life Sciences has committed itself to adopting the Ten Principles of the UNGC on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, reinforcing the company's commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "As we pursue our vision and business growth, we consciously integrate our social, environmental and governance responsibilities. We have committed ourselves to implement Ten Principles of the UNGC and to make them part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our company. This will help us in strengthening our sustainability agenda and also accelerate our progress towards achieving our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Over the past two years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda as part of its organizational transformation initiative, Sai Nxt. Some of the notable highlights:

* Became the first India-headquartered company to join the PSCI membership.

* Joined ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (ACS-GCIPR) as an 'Associate Member'.

* Released its first Sustainability Report in 2020 in line with the GRI framework

* Received the ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for its R&D and manufacturing sites.

* Won the prestigious 21st National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2020 by CII - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre

* Received 5-Star rating for Excellence in EHS Practices at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) South awards 2019 and 2020.

