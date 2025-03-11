VMPL

Chandigarh [India], March 11: Innovation, impact and inspiration marked the Saksham Demo Day at TiECon Chandigarh 2025, where India's most promising assistive technology start-ups took center stage. Hosted by Start-up Accelerator Chamber of Commerce (SACC) India at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh, the event brought together a dynamic mix of entrepreneurs, industry leaders and investors to witness ground-breaking innovations designed to enhance accessibility and inclusivity.

With a staggering 100+ applications, the Saksham Accelerator meticulously identified nine start-ups pushing the boundaries of assistive technology. Cognitii is developing an AI-powered mobile platform for individuals with learning disabilities, while Exobot Dynamics is building affordable and functional bionic prosthetic hands. Gabify is revolutionizing speech therapy with AI-driven personalized exercises and Buddy Mobility is creating accessibility solutions for people with mobility disorders.

Ripple Healthcare is developing Hip Pro+, an IoT-enabled smart belt with AI-powered cushions that inflate to prevent falls and alert caregivers, while SaralX is enhancing digital accessibility for individuals with visual and motor impairments. SunQulp is developing sensory-assistive devices for visually and hearing-impaired individuals, Thinklude is translating text, audio, and video into Indian Sign Language and uDot is pioneering a tactile touchscreen display with raisable dots for uplifting learning experience of visually impaired users. These visionary founders showcased their products in front of an esteemed jury panel and angel investors, presenting solutions set to redefine independence and quality of life for people with disabilities.

The energy in the room was electrifying as each start-up shared its journey, challenges and the real-world problems they aim to solve. The Demo Day was not just a pitch event but a celebration of resilience and ingenuity, where every idea had the potential to create lasting social impact. The program reinforced SACC India's commitment to empowering start-ups beyond financial support, offering long-term mentorship, industry connections and access to a growing assistive tech ecosystem.

The event concluded with the announcement of the top three winners, who were recognized for their outstanding contributions to assistive technology. The 1st prize winner - Thinklude received Rs5 lakh prize money; Ripple Healthcare bagged the 1st runner-up place with Rs3 lakh & Gabify was adjudged the 2nd runner-up with Rs2 lakh. These grants will help the start-ups further develop and scale their solutions, ensuring their impact reaches those who need it the most.

Reflecting on the event's success, Mr. Manipal Dhariwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Netsmartz Group and President of SACC India, emphasized the accelerator's role in shaping a more inclusive future: "Saksham Demo Day has been a testament to the incredible talent and innovation driving the assistive technology space in India. These start-ups are not just businesses; they are catalysts for social change. Our commitment to this ecosystem goes beyond funding--we are here to provide mentorship, industry connections, and an ecosystem that fuels their growth."

Adding to this, Nitin Monga, Co-Founder WE Excel Software Pvt Ltd and Vice President of SACC India, highlighted the overwhelming enthusiasm and potential of the showcased start-ups: "Saksham is not just an accelerator; it is a movement towards making assistive technology more accessible and scalable. The start-ups we have seen today are solving real challenges, and the support from this platform will help them drive meaningful change. We are committed to ensuring they have the right ecosystem to grow and create lasting impact."

Vineet Khurana, CEO of SACC India, also shared his thoughts on the initiative:

"Today, we witnessed innovations that have the power to bridge accessibility gaps and improve countless lives. The impact of Saksham Accelerator extends far beyond this Demo Day. We will continue to support and guide these start-ups, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities needed to thrive."

The success of Saksham Demo Day was further amplified by the unwavering support of Tynor Orthotics, Netsmartz Infotech, WE Excel Software Pvt Ltd, Witzeal Technologies and IDS Infotech, whose collaboration has played a pivotal role in nurturing and propelling these start-ups forward.

As SACC India looks ahead, the focus remains on strengthening the assistive technology ecosystem, fostering long-term growth and positioning India as a global leader in accessible innovations. Through continued mentorship, investor access and strategic partnerships, Saksham is set to become the launchpad for pioneering solutions that redefine inclusivity on a global scale.

