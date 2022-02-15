Singapore [Singapore], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Saksoft Limited (NSE: SAKSOFT) (BSE: 590051), a leading digital transformation solution provider, announced that its Singapore Subsidiary, (Saksoft Pte Ltd) has completed the acquisition of Singapore based MC Consulting Pte. (www.mcconsulting.com).

Speaking on this acquisition, Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Saksoft said:-"MC Consulting's domain expertise and experience in providing smart seaport solutions aligns well with our Logistics & Transportation focus. This acquisition fits into Saksoft Group's strategy of Inch-wide-Mile-Deep focus that helps us reinforce our niche in the otherwise crowded market."

Niraj Kumar Ganeriwal, COO and Group CFO, Saksoft said:-"This merger also reflects our intent to invest more in the Singapore market, and commitment to provide employment to local talents. It will help enhance our strength of vertical focussed approach and optimise cost of operations in Singapore. This is a positive step forward in our Mission to get to USD 100 Million by 2025."

Saksoft Group's stability and overall domain, technology expertise will be enhanced with agility and local expertise of MC Consulting.

Bharaneetharan Udayabaskaran, (Founder MC Consulting) said: -"We are excited to join the Saksoft Group as I see synergy in our experience and expertise. Our strong business relationship, project execution experience in Singapore combined with Saksoft's larger portfolio of solutions can provide scale for our business growth."

Bhaskar Narayanan, Head APAC Sales, Saksoft said:-"MC Consulting's infrastructure, experience in Singapore and the nearshore infrastructure in Malaysia can help us with quicker turnaround times. Our aligned focus and complimenting skills can help us cross sell our solutions."

Saksoft provides Industry-focused Technology-driven transformation solutions to enhance customer experience. With their focus in Logistics & Transportation, Fintech, Healthcare, Retail eCommerce and expertise in Enterprise Applications, Augmented Analytics, Intelligent Automation and Enterprise Cloud, Saksoft has created a niche in a crowded market

Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai, India and has 14 offices across USA, Europe, and Asia employing over 1600 employees,

MC Consulting is a Singapore based company specialising in providing technology-based business solutions. Over the last 15 years, they have custom developed multiple solutions that improves the functioning of a seaport and public sector agencies.

