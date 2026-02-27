PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: SalaryOnTime, a giant in the FinTech Marketplace, has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked among India's Top Trusted Emergency Loan Apps. The company is rapidly reinforcing its reputation in the digital credit ecosystem. This is a noteworthy recognition as the platform is actively serving a base of 40-50 lakh customers across major cities in India. Backed by a track record of repeat customers, it has established a massive demand among people, especially salaried professionals.

The company's focus on safety and compliance has earned this prestigious rank among India's most trusted emergency loan apps. The platform offers a transparent lending process and secure operations, leading to high customer satisfaction. With quick services and no hidden charges, the brand has built credibility by earning customer trust. The commitment to ethical lending practices enables it to make a mark in the competitive market. Individuals facing urgent money needs turn to a trustworthy loan app like SalaryOnTime.

A significant factor adding to this notable recognition is the company's remarkable 90% repeat customer rate. There is a rapid growth in repeat borrowers due to predictable loan experiences, clear eligibility criteria and comparatively minimal requirements for documentation. A massive number of active customers in metropolitan cities are relying on the platform for emergency loans.

SalaryOnTime consistently moves to improve its platform's efficiency using advanced yet secure technologies. It has recently launched AI-based Risk Assessment Frameworks to improve lending efficiency. AI-driven risk assessment systems target credit-accelerating loan approvals that are precise and compliant. Individuals will be able to experience a smoother digital lending journey with the application's support.

About the milestone, Ankit Modi, Managing Director of SalaryOnTime of the company, said, "We founded this company on the core principle of making people's lives easier and financial decision simpler. So, we are extremely delighted to achieve this feat among the top emergency loan apps in India. What truly defines this milestone is our customers' trust. We have always emphasised transparency, compliance and data security. We are consistently working towards creating a fully digital borrowing ecosystem aligned with customer safety.'

SalaryOnTime is aligned with sustainable causes by encouraging 100% digital and paperless procedures. This adoption promotes a safe and secure lending journey for individuals in urgent situations. With a comprehensive focus on data security and functionality, the application offers end-to-end encrypted systems. It is associated with PAN-India and continues to serve customers with customised loan plans, including professionals. This choice has helped strengthen its standing as one of the most reliable emergency loan apps in India.

