Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Those suffering from mental health and addiction issues, usually find themselves unable to cope with the challenges that life throws at them and tend to retreat into their own private shell.

This withdrawal hugely affects social skills, professional performance and places tremendous strain on family ties. Considering the size of India and the diversity in its population clubbed with the need for mental health, there is an urgent need for a well-structured and well-funded institution like Samarpan, to interject at this time and bring the desirable change to the extent possible.

Chief Guest Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt launched "Samarpan", a rehab center for alcohol & drug de-addiction near Pune. The Guest of Honor was Narendra A. Baldota, who is the CMD of Baldota Group. Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Narendra A. Baldota cut the ribbon for the official launch.

Dr Azhar Hakim, a well-known Psychotherapist shared the idea of the inception of Samarpan (surrender) and the wrap-around services & holistic healing that would be offered to the clients, as part of this initiative.

Martin Peters gave the information regarding the setting up of a World Class Rehab Program. In this 28-day program focused on addiction recovery, clients will have to stay at the rehab center near Pune where they will recover in a modern & spacious setting.

Samarpan is built in a colonial style of architecture reminding you of Scottish county side, offering you all modern amenities and yet located in a very scenic environment, away from the hustle bustle of the city.

Mahesh Bhatt said that, "Dedication is a new light of hope. Even after reaching the heights of success and fame, I felt a sense of emptiness, and I was addicted to alcohol. But one day when my second daughter Shaheen was born, I returned home after drinking alcohol. I remember I took my daughter in my arms, she turned her back because my mouth was smelling of alcohol. And that one moment changed my life. It's been 34 years since then, and I haven't had a sip of alcohol. When I was shooting for the film Daddy, I, for once, felt that I should drink alcohol, no one would know. But then a voice came from inside that you would lie to the world, to that little girl, but how would you tell a lie to yourself. Therefore, to get rid of alcohol, you have to take steps yourself, and have a strong intention. I am very happy that Narendra Baldota started a center like Samarpan.

Dr Rahul Bajpai, the COO of Samarpan, invited me and Pooja to inaugurate this program not because we are celebrities but because we have suffered from the addiction and recovered. A pearl shines only through pain. I congratulate all the people associated with it for launching a facility like Samarpan."

Pooja Bhatt said that, "Generally people introduce me as an actress, filmmaker and activist. But I want to say that people should say that Pooja Bhatt has recovered from alcohol addiction. People remember me because of the film Daddy in which I played a girl whose father was an alcoholic. In real life, a message from my father Mahesh Bhatt changed my life. I was an alcoholic and Bhatt Saheb messaged me if you love me then you should love yourself. That day I became emotional and I gave up alcohol."

Pooja Bhatt further said that, "I accepted the habit of drinking alcohol but people do not do it. During the COVID period, the cases of beating, insulting each other, mental health, depression, suicide had increased. The way Sushant Singh Rajput's case was shown, people were scared that if we ask for help, we would be considered as a criminal. There is a need for a center like Samarpan today. If you are an alcoholic then you are not a criminal. Liquor habit is actually a disease and it should be treated like other diseases without any shame. We need such a center. It should not be that this is only one such center, but more should be built."

With acute understanding of the needs of those confronted with mental health and addiction issues, Samarpan emerges as a beacon of hope. Samarpan is India's first rehab center that wraps-around care that embraces De-addiction, Mental Health & Wellness services. Samarpan seeks to address the problem through a holistic blend of psychiatry, mindfulness and counselling, supplemented by expert guidance on health, yoga, proper diet and meditation, keeping the identity totally confidential.

Samarpan seeks to affect a 360-degree transformation in such individuals. Helping them overcome mental blocks; providing a supportive ecosystem; imbuing a sense of positivity & hope; and ensuring they once again regain their zest for living. In short, the Samarpan promise is to get them 'Back to Life'. The core programme is supplemented by personalised sessions of yoga, mindfulness, meditation as well as physical therapy, to ensure overall wellness.

A Counselling Center, located at Baldota Bhawan Churchgate, administers the Pre and Post, REHAB-Recovery Programs and other OPD services in a warm, private ambience.

To offer the best outcomes, Samarpan has a multinational team of certified psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and counsellors trained in the US, UK and India, as qualified healthcare and wellness experts.

