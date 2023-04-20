New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Chaudhvin Ka Chand - The Rumba Way with Sandip Soparrkar-Shanthi Priya marked the unveiling of the WOW Magazine cover in the presence of founder Shobha Arya, Entrepreneur-Social Activist Eram Faridi - founder of Erams Entertainment, Egalitarian Aarth Activist-Brand Strategist Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, anchor Anupama Singh and Designer Chaya Gandhi among others.

Eram Faridi spoke of her projects, the global award-winning Meet Chang and her next Fedora's Wrinkles, Shobha Arya spoke of the Wow Awards soon becoming a moment, Sandip Soparrkar and Shanthi Priya spoke of the iconic son for an iconic unveiling, while Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer spoke of loving yourself being the first step to Wow!

Moving the focus to the stars of the unveiling, which received an encore, Sandip Soparrkar wears many hats. He is an Indian, Latin, and ballroom dancer, Bollywood choreographer, actor, columnist, a dance reality show judge, RJ, and TEDx Speaker, and he holds a Doctorate in World Mythology Folklore from Pacifica Graduate Institute. Shanthi Priya is a renowned actress-classical dancer who has made her indelible mark in Bollywood with Saugandh opposite Akshay Kumar, Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana, Phool Aur Angaar and Meherbaan opposite Mithun Chakraborty and as Shakuntala in the serial Vishwamitra besides the current MX Player series Dharavi Bank and the forthcoming Sarojini Naidu biopic. She is also the brand ambassador for Solitario Diamonds.

The duo chanced to meet when Sandip Soparrkar interviewed Shanthi Priya for Radio Nasha. They discussed classical dance and films over other things. Shanthi Priya learnt ballroom dancing from Sandip Soparrkar. A year later, the duo is performing Rumba to Chaudhvin Ka Chand. Incidentally, the historic Chaudhvin Ka Chand is composed by electrician-turned-gifted composer Ravi, rendered by the immortal Mohammed Rafi, written by Ravi and Shakeel Badayuni and picturized on the innocent and captivating Waheeda Rehman through the eyes of Guru Dutt.

"Chaudhvin Ka Chand is an immortal melody. It is a song that can never be created again. We pay tribute to this immortal melody through Rumba, a ballroom dance of Afro-Cuban origin," says Sandip Soparrkar.

Adds Shanthi Priya, "I am a classical dancer first and an actress next. Using the uninhibited Rumba to convey the essence of an eternal melody like Chaudhvin Ka Chand is a challenge, and the unveiling is indeed a celebration."

