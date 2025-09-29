VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: SAS Infra's flagship creation, SAS Crown, has been recognised with the prestigious title of 'Landmark Project in South India' at the Times Business Awards 2025.

Also Read | 'One Battle After Another' Box Office Collection: Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson's Political Thriller Collects USD 45 Million Globally!.

While SAS Infra has long been credited with shaping Hyderabad's skyline, this honour cements its position on the national stage as a symbol of real estate excellence. Soaring 57 storeys and 235 meters, SAS Crown holds the distinction of being the tallest residential tower in South India.

Strategically located at Kokapet's Golden Mile, the project combines architectural innovation, contemporary design, and unmatched luxury. With expansive residences, panoramic views, and world-class amenities, SAS Crown sets a new benchmark for modern urban living.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's 'Operation Sindoor' Post on X After India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final Earns Over 1 Lakh Retweets, 2.5 Crore Impressions.

For Dr. G. V. Rao, the visionary behind SAS Infra, this accolade represents the realisation of a long-cherished dream--to create not just a structure, but an enduring landmark of ambition and achievement. "SAS Crown is more than a high-rise; it is a symbol of pride, legacy, and inspiration that elevates Hyderabad onto the global map of real estate distinction," he said.

With this recognition, SAS Infra reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and excellence, crafting projects that resonate as icons for generations to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)