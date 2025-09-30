VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: As India accelerates its digital transformation, the demand for skilled professionals in AI and data analytics is surging. The skills gap continues to widen, and without swift, strategic intervention, industries risk falling behind. Academic-industry partnerships are now critical to equipping the workforce with the right capabilities to navigate a data-driven future. In response to this need of the hour, SAS, a global leader in Data and AI, has announced a strategic academic collaboration with S-VYASA University, School of Advanced Studies. The partnership brings together SAS' in-depth industry expertise and S-VYASA University's academic prowess to launch three new Postgraduate Programs aimed at preparing India's next generation of technologists and innovators:

* MBA Pro in AI and Data Analytics

* MCA Data Science

* M.Sc. Data Science

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Aneesh Antony, Executive Director, S-VYASA University, School of Advanced Studies, said, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge education and foster innovation. We aim to create impactful learning experiences for our students, drive research and development in the field of artificial intelligence and data analytics and contribute to the growth of the tech ecosystem."

He added, "We believe this collaboration will not only enhance the skill sets of our students and make them more industry-ready, but also open avenues for faculty and students to engage in meaningful research collaborations, internships, international certifications, and projects with SAS. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that S-VYASA graduates are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of the tech industry, and this partnership is a pivotal step in that direction."

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Senior Director, Education, SAS Asia Pacific, said, "We are excited to join hands with S-VYASA University, Bengaluru, to nurture the next generation of AI and data science professionals. In today's competitive landscape, businesses rely heavily on data-driven insights for informed decision-making. By integrating SAS analytics into the curriculum, we aim to equip students with the critical skills and practical knowledge required to succeed in this fast-evolving AI and automation led economy."

The collaboration will offer students hands-on access to SAS software through lab sessions and capstone projects, opportunities to earn globally recognized certifications, and exposure to real-world applications through internships, workshops, and guest lectures by SAS experts.

It will also foster joint research in AI and machine learning, encouraging innovation and deeper academic-industry engagement which are much-needed initiatives to help students thrive in the ever-evolving world of data and AI.

About S-VYASA University, School of Advanced Studies

Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) is a deemed-to-be university in Bengaluru, accredited A+ by NAAC and approved by AICTE. The School of Advanced Studies offers postgraduate and doctoral programs that combine rigorous scientific research with a holistic, life-wise ethos rooted in yoga and character development.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

