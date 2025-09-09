PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: K Sera Sera, India's leading 360° entertainment powerhouse, proudly announces its next movie, A Landmark Crime Biopic titled "Ab Tak 112", a story based on true events on the extraordinary life of Mumbai's Most Fearless Cop, Pradeep Sharma. The film is set for a grand release in 2026.

K Sera Sera has been a force behind some of Indian cinema's most successful and memorable films, with blockbusters like Ab Tak Chhappan, Partner, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Darna Mana Hai, Ek Hasina Thi and is now set to yet another landmark project with Ab Tak 112

At the heart of Ab Tak 112 lies the extraordinary journey of Pradeep Sharma, a name that has become synonymous with Mumbai's relentless war on organised crime. Known for his fearless persona and daring operations, Sharma's story is a saga of grit and glory that promises to grip audiences with every frame. Speaking about the project, Pradeep Sharma shared, "My life has been a battle against fear, crime and the shadows that haunt our city. To see that journey come alive on the big screen is both humbling and thrilling. I hope the story inspires courage in the face of darkness."

The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Abhijit Panse, known for his riveting storytelling in Rege, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray, and the groundbreaking political web series Raan Baazaar. On his vision for Ab Tak 112, Panse remarked, "This is not just a cop story; it is a reflection of the city, its power struggles, and the thin line between law and chaos. With this film, I want to capture the realism, intensity and politics that define Sharma's world."

Leading the charge is Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, who has consistently pushed the boundaries of Indian entertainment with iconic Films, Miniplex Theatres, Digital Cinema Technology, and India's largest virtual production studio. Sharing his excitement, Mr Panchariya said, "At K Sera Sera, we have always believed in stories that leave an impact. Ab Tak 112 is not just a film, it is an immersive journey into grit, power and truth. With Abhijit's direction and Pradeep ji's extraordinary life, we are confident of delivering something unforgettable for audiences. Our team is currently in talks to finalise the lead cast, and the film is slated to go on the floor by the end of this year."

As Ab Tak 112 prepares to go on floors, the film is already building momentum as one of the most awaited projects of the year. With its raw and compelling narrative, the vision of filmmaker Abhijit Panse, the larger-than-life journey of Pradeep Sharma and the backing of Satish Panchariya's K Sera Sera, the film promises not just to entertain but to leave a lasting impact. Poised to blend grit, realism, and scale, Ab Tak 112 is set to be a cinematic event that audiences will be talking about long after the credits roll.

