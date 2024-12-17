PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted life insurance companies, launched a new TVC campaign titled 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do', centered around the intangible yet most meaningful benefit of its latest product offering 'SBI Life - Smart Platina Supreme', which provides financial security needed to foster the kind of confidence and self-belief to pursue individual aspirations. Designed to resonate with the audience across demographics and age groups, the campaign beautifully narrates stories of confidence that individuals showcase to fulfill their aspirations, when they are financially secured through thoughtful financial planning. The TVC highlights how life insurance solutions with guaranteed income can support those goals while responsibly honoring commitments toward their loved ones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBAdCpNUcoo

The core idea of the campaign -- 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do' -- is built on the emotional insight of giving dreams the confidence to come true. It echoes SBI Life's philosophy of 'Apne liye. Apno Ke Liye', which empowers customers to turn their aspirations into reality while ensuring a secure future for their loved ones.

The short TV film is grounded in a relatable scenario, demonstrating how guaranteed returns can empower individuals to stay true to their dreams, underscoring SBI Life's brand proposition -- 'Karo Poore Apne Iraade, Apno Se Kiye Sabhi Vaade'.

The film opens showcasing the encouraging story of a couple rediscovering their dreams through thoughtful gestures. The film shows a husband fulfilling his decade-old promise of taking his wife to Paris -- a momentous trip made possible through intricate financial planning and assured returns, highlighting how guaranteed returns can transform aspirations into reality and how robust financial planning can empower individuals to realize their aspirations without compromise.

Speaking on the launch of the new TVC, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "With our new product offering -- 'SBI Life - Smart Platina Supreme', we aim to enable individuals to confidently plan for their life's key milestones, be it rekindling past dreams or building new ones. The thought behind the new TVC mirrors our commitment to provide a reliable launchpad to our customers to pursue their often-forgotten passions without any compromise, by combining protection with a trustworthy source of guaranteed pay-outs."

He further added, "At SBI Life, we understand that realizing one's dreams are the definitive milestones that add meaning to life's journey. We ultimately aim to encourage individuals to chase their dreams, reminding them that with the right financial planning, no dream is too far. The 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do' TVC is our humble effort to encourage individuals to take the necessary steps to enable the realization of their dreams. The thought behind the TVC holds our brand's purpose of liberating individuals to pursue their dreams while securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones."

The new campaign is an integrated marketing campaign that will leverage all media platforms to reach the audience i.e. across TV, Digital, PR, Radio, Cinema, etc.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions. Driven by a 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing a hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,082 offices, 24,939 employees, a large and productive network of about 264,058 agents, 79 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 140 brokers and other insurance marketing firms. In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contributions in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2023-24, the Company touched over 1.05 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions. Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,389.5 billion.

For more information, please visit our website, www.sbilife.co.in, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended September 30, 2024)

Video: https://youtu.be/VBAdCpNUcooPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581953/Ravindra_Sharma_SBI.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325693/4963435/SBI_Life_Logo.jpg

