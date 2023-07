New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs 10,000 crores at a rate of 7.54 per cent through its third infrastructure bond issuance.

Bidding for it took place on Monday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Protests Erupt in Bhilwara District After Male Student Misbehaves With Class 8 Girl, Fills Her Water Bottle With Urine As Victim Finds ‘Love Letter’ Inside School Bag.

The proceeds of today's bonds will be utilized in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment, SBI said in a release.

The tenor of these bonds is 15 years, it said.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad.

“This is the first issuance of long-term bond by any bank for this tenor in the current financial year. The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids of Rs 21,698 crores and was oversubscribed by 4.34 times against the base issue size,” the release said.

“The total number of bids received were 115 indicating wide participation. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, corporates etc.”

Prior to this, the Bank had raised infrastructure bonds of Rs. 9,718 crores on January 19, 2023.

“The Bank has AAA credit rating with stable outlook from domestic credit rating agencies for these instruments,” SBI said in the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)