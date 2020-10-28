Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The State Bank of India (SBI) signed a loan agreement amounting to up to USD 1 billion with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), a company statement said here on Wednesday.

The loan is intended to promote the smooth flow of funds for the whole range of business operations of Japanese automobile manufacturers in India.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: M Sivasankar, Ex-Kerala CMO Principal Secretary, Arrested by ED.

As part of the agreement USD 600 million will be financed by JBIC while USD 400 million by other participating banks. The facility will be co-financed by SMBC, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank, Shizuoka Bank and Bank of Yokahama.

JBIC will provide a guarantee for the portion co-financed by the participating banks.

Also Read | Germany Imposes 4-Week Lockdown From Monday; Restaurants, Bars, Theatres Closed Till November-End.

On the occasion of signing the agreement, C Venkat Nageswar, DMD (IBG), SBI said, "The friendship between India and Japan has a long history, rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties. It is a historic occasion for both SBI and JBIC, as for the first time we are entering into an untied loan. This will assist in achieving our Prime Minister's vision of making India Atmanirbhar."

Further, Masayuki Tanimoto, Managing Executive Officer of JBIC said, "As per one of the surveys, India is the most favoured nation for Japanese Investment and this is one more step towards a strong relationship between Japan and India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)