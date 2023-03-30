Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Indian villages are transforming and bringing the next growth story to the country by becoming part of financial inclusion. Following the steps towards this slated growth, the Rajasthan's Lambi Ahir village Sarpanch, Neeru Yadav collaborated with SBI Jaipur and set the stage to create awareness on Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana run by the Government of India. The objective of this awareness program was to inculcate the savings habit in the village women to fund the future education of their girl children.

The Financial Awareness Program organized by SBI in collaboration with Lambi Ahir, Buhana Tehsil - Sarpanch, Neeru Yadav, was participated by over 100 women.

Neeru Yadav, Sarpanch of Lambi Ahir village in Rajasthan said, "The village women equally contribute in the agriculture fields and manage to earn money by selling the agri produce. Despite them being the forefront earner of their family, they are unaware about saving, investing and managing finances with new schemes launched by Governments. I want to bring financial literacy to these women to fund their daughter's education."

Almost all women participants wished to save and fund for the future education of their girl children. SBI representatives captured the interest of opening the Sukanya Samriddhi Account and soon the women participants will have the operating accounts.

Jaipur-based Local Head Office (LHO) of State Bank of India, RP Sharma, Asst General Manager - Government Business Unit (GBU), said, "We keep on doing such awareness programs at village level, but I have seen the enthusiasm of Neeru Yadav - Lambi Ahir Village Sarpanch and upon response locally in the village, we have decided to extend our support by deputing a team in the village for regularly providing information on financial services such as savings, Sukanya Samriddhi scheme, etc."

Neeru Yadav is the first young Sarpanch of Lambi Ahir, Tehsil Buhana, Jhunjhunu, and Rajasthan. The Lambi Ahir is a village having Yadavs in the majority and is closer to the Haryana border. Local residents started calling her a Hockey Wali Sarpanch from the day she created a Women's Hockey Team at her village. She donated her salary and created a fund for arranging a dedicated playground, hockey kits, uniforms and a hockey coach in her village. She keeps motivating these girl players by arranging inter-city and inter-state hockey competitions. Empowering the girl hockey players, Neeru Yadav has set an example for the other women of the village to come out of social clutters and do something extraordinary.

