New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/India PR Distribution): SBK Music Star 2021 is a ray of hope to all aspiring musicians. It is a ticket to enter the Indian Music Industry and the world of Entertainment.

There will be eminent personalities from Bollywood & Regional Music fraternity to pick the best contestants in 8 Indian Regional Languages i.e Hindi| English |Punjabi |Marathi| Bhojpuri |Bengali |Rajasthani |Gujarati. Contestants will be selected on the basis of their Talent, Knowledge & Skills including: Throw of voice, Range of voice, Singing in tune/ Sur, Singing of Composition, Maintaining Rhythm/Laya and Taal, Pronunciation of lyrics, Mood and Expression, Breath control, Creativity - Improvisation within the Raga structure, Overall impact - winning component with Original Song Creation.

To be eligible, a contestant should be of 16+ years of age and should submit an Original Self Composed Song. A contestant can register for free at https://sbkmusic.com/event last date of submitting Song will be 30th May 2021

"India is full of talented singers and music composers. I hope and expect to see participants to create fusion songs with a mix for folk and modern music", said Jury Lalit Pandit.

Founder of SBK Music, Rakesh K. Sharma said "SBK Music Star has been launched with the vision to revive original music talent in India by giving life to regional music which is the soul of India Culture that connects it to the world."

The SBK Music Star 2021 event has been conceptualized by Ruchiekka Krishnani who will be putting her best foot forward to market & promote talent in the entertainment industry.

SBK Music Star 2021 has been organised by SBKMUSIC.com, Managed & Marketed by Signature1Concepts by Ruchiekka Krishnani & JG Productions, Digital Partner AARYAA DIGITAL.com

Our Process

Level 1: Registration & Screening

Contestants are required to register for SBK Music Star 2021 using https://sbkmusic.com/event. For level one, contestants shall upload their songs with original lyrics. The song so uploaded will be available for play. During the said period contestants will have to promote their songs on SBK Music and achieve a minimum of 500 plays in order to qualify for the screening round. SBK Music will shortlist 50 songs (in each language) out of the songs with 500 or more plays. The shortlisted songs will qualify to the next level.

Level 2: Shortlisting

At the second level, each shortlisted participant will be given a topic/theme using which they will be required to create an original song. On the basis of number of plays and Jury's Choice 12 participants (in each language) will further qualify for the next round.

Level 3: Semi Final

Semi-finals will be held for different languages on different dates between June 21 - June 29, 2021. 5 finalists from each language/ songs/category will be taken to the final round.

Level 4: Grand Finale

The Grand Finale will be a live event where the five finalists in each language/ songs/category will undergo training from a Music School. They will compete to win the SBK Star Music 2021.

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)