Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has partnered with Apollo Hospitals Asia's leading integrated healthcare provider, to deploy advanced power quality and energy monitoring solutions at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Chennai. This partnership marks a key milestone in modernizing energy infrastructure to ensure greater reliability, sustainability, and intelligence in powering one of India's most advanced cancer treatment facilities.

The smart power infrastructure deployed is designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities, reduce unplanned downtime, and support improved energy efficiency over time, potentially driving gains of up to 30%. These capabilities play a vital role in enabling Apollo Hospitals to deliver dependable cancer care while advancing efficiency and sustainability across both clinical and operational environments.

As part of this initiative, Schneider Electric has deployed its flagship PowerLogic™ ION9000 power quality meters and EcoStruxure™ Power Monitoring Expert software to provide continuous, real-time visibility into energy conditions across the APCC campus. This ensures uninterrupted power to critical technologies like proton beam therapy, where precision and uptime are essential for patient safety and clinical outcomes.

"At Schneider Electric, we believe healthcare infrastructure demands precision, reliability, and intelligence," said Nikhil Pathak, VP - Digital Energy and Power Products, Schneider Electric. "Our collaboration with Apollo Hospitals demonstrates how advanced energy solutions can directly support life-saving care. By enabling real-time monitoring and resilient power delivery at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, we're helping build a sustainable, safe, future-ready energy ecosystem that powers clinical excellence and operational resilience."

"Apollo Hospitals' strategic partnership with Schneider Electric will be instrumental in fortifying our energy infrastructure with resilience and precision. Leveraging Schneider's advanced connected technologies and ongoing advisory expertise, we have elevated reliability across mission-critical areas--including our Proton Therapy unit. This collaboration empowers Apollo to optimize energy management in ways that drive operational excellence today, while building future-ready healthcare systems for tomorrow." said, Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director Group Oncology & International - Apollo Hospitals

Driving Sustainable Healthcare Transformation

Beyond improving operational reliability, this collaboration also contributes to Apollo's broader sustainability strategy. The healthcare group is actively working toward increasing its renewable energy usage, reducing energy and water consumption by 10%, and cutting carbon emissions by 30% across its facilities by 2025.

Schneider Electric plays a key role in supporting these goals--not only through connected technologies and intelligent systems, but also through strategic consultancy and ongoing energy planning.

Together, both organizations are building a future-focused, environmentally responsible energy framework tailored to the evolving needs of advanced healthcare.

