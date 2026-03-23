VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has partnered with Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, to modernize and digitize power distribution infrastructure across Western Odisha. As part of this strategic engagement, Schneider Electric has digitized 75 substations using its EcoStruxure™ Grid architecture, enabling end-to-end visibility and intelligent control across the distribution network.

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Serving over 21 lakh customers across nine districts, TPWODL plays a critical role in delivering safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity to the region. This partnership has already resulted in a 30 percent reduction in power interruption time, with a roadmap to achieve up to 70 percent improvement through continued digital optimization. Consumers across Western Odisha are already experiencing fewer outages, quicker restoration times, and more stable voltage supply for homes and businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Sharma, Zone President- Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "India's power distribution sector is at a pivotal inflection point where reliability, sustainability, and digital intelligence must converge. Our partnership with Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited reflects how an energy technology leader like Schneider Electric can help fundamentally transform utility operations. By deploying EcoStruxure™ Grid and digitizing 75 substations through a standardized model, we've enabled faster implementation, real-time network intelligence, and measurable operational gains. This digital grid architecture is reducing outages, enhancing transparency, and strengthening operational safety, ultimately helping build a resilient, future-ready distribution network that supports India's broader energy transition goals."

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As ageing infrastructure and rising demand began to challenge grid reliability, Schneider Electric partnered with TPWODL to reimagine how power distribution networks must evolve in a more digital and electric world. The collaboration is built on Schneider Electric's digital grid architecture, combining advanced SCADA systems, intelligent RTUs, protection relays, and centralized network management platforms to deliver real-time visibility and control across TPWODL's distribution network. Deployed through a standardized, plug-and-play framework, the solutions enable faster rollout, seamless integration across substations and field infrastructure, and high operational continuity. This architecture-driven approach allows TPWODL to shift from siloed, asset-centric operations to an intelligent, data-led grid that improves reliability, enhances response times, and creates a scalable foundation for future demand growth and renewable integration.

Talking about the criticality of building resilient and digital first infrastructure, Mr Anil Ojha, Chief Technical Services, Contract & Store, Tata power western Odisha distribution limited, said, "At Tata Power, our commitment to the people of Western Odisha goes beyond supplying electricity, we aim to strengthen quality of life, enable local growth, and build a more resilient future for the region. Schneider Electric's digital solutions are helping us deliver on that commitment with greater speed and reliability. This partnership is empowering our teams with modern tools, improving how we serve our customers every day, and preparing our network to meet the rising aspirations and energy needs of the communities we support."

Beyond operational efficiency, the modernization effort has also delivered environmental benefits. By optimizing grid performance and reducing technical losses, TPWODL has lowered its carbon footprint, reinforcing the role of digitalization in advancing cleaner and more sustainable energy systems. The upgraded infrastructure positions the utility to seamlessly accommodate future load growth while enhancing transparency and service reliability.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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