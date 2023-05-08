Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI/PNN): Jain (Deemed-to-be University)'s School of Design, Media and Creative Arts meticulously planned several programmes to suit the student's requirements and their careers. To list a few courses:

* B.Des Industrial Design

* B.Des Communications and Media Design

* B.Des Lifestyle Products & Accessories Design

* B.A Fashion Design

* B.A Film and Media

* BA Communication Design- UI & UX/ Game Art & Design/ Graphic Design/ Visual Effect/ Animation and Photography

* M.Des Strategic Innovation & Design

* MDes User Interaction & Experience Design (UI & UX)

* MSc Interactive Media and Coding

* M.A Fashion Design

* M.A Film and Media

* MA Communication Design

SDMCA at Jain University

The School of Design, Media and Creative Arts at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) offers relevant and evolutionary education ranging over ten programmes. They facilitate learning through carefully crafted approaches that balance theoretical and diligent practical-based learning that engages the students in interdisciplinary education and project-based collaborative learning.

At the top School of Design, students are encouraged to think critically to make creativity their forte and mould their ideas into something successfully tangible. The school guides students learning the field of Media and Creative Arts to fully exercise their creative freedom irrespective of constraints, grow their own creative styles and express them.

Design Thinking is an oxymoron. Design Thinking is an iterative approach to innovating human-centred value within several rounds of prototyping and feedback. If prototyping is the shorthand for innovation, Design is the axis- Say Prof. Suman Devadula, Dep. Director, School of Design, Media and Creative Arts- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Programmes Offered

SDMCA is the creative part of the leading Jain University, Bangalore. It focuses on providing the students with as much freedom in choosing their specific career path, therefore offering several programmes.

Some of the Bachelor's courses they offer are in Industrial Design for students aspiring to be product designers, Communication Design and Media Design for anyone with a knack for television, Lifestyle Products and Accessories Design, Fashion Design, Film and Media.

To specialise, they provide several options like Master's in Strategic Innovation and Design, User Interaction and Experience Design, Interactive Media and Coding, Fashion Design, Film and Media, and several others. These impart theoretical knowledge along with ample opportunities for projects and research orientations along with dissertations.

A Gist of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Jain University is classified as one of the best universities in India, and they emphasise much-required skills like entrepreneurship, research, sports and primarily academics. With NAAC ranking them A++, they mould a student-centric curriculum. Their creative means and academic depth attract International Students to learn via the facilities provided by Jain.

As a leading college in Bangalore, Jain University engages its students intellectually along with practically, shaping them to succeed. Jain Group of Institutions strive to inspire innovative thinking and hands-on application of academics ranging from Sciences, Commerce, and Humanities to Design.

Reach out to their official

website https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/sdmca for further details.

Contact: +91 7022427777

