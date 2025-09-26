New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom) chaired a high-level meeting with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Advisory Committee on Thursday.

The discussion focused on preparations for India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, issues raised by TSPs and OEMs, and updates on the Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior and the Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre in Jabalpur, a press release said.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that most earlier issues raised by TSPs had been resolved, particularly those related to cyber security, spam control, standards, and technology interoperability.

Key concerns such as bridging the digital divide, spectrum authorisation, and business viability of fixed-line services remain under review, with stakeholders expected to submit responses to draft rules by 6 October 2025. Matters concerning telemarketer regulations, license fees, and electricity requirements are also being examined under the forthcoming Telecom Policy framework.

On the OEM side, Scindia highlighted that several issues, including indigenous manufacturing timelines, testing and certification procedures, and ease of doing business measures, had been addressed. Pending matters include achieving cost parity with global peers, development of a domestic manufacturing ecosystem for import substitution, promotion of design-led manufacturing, and resolving single-source component procurement challenges. Policy inputs and feedback on these items are also expected by 6 October 2025.

Scindia emphasised the Government's commitment to bridging the digital divide, fostering innovation, and strengthening indigenous telecom manufacturing. He urged TSPs and OEMs to work closely with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide actionable feedback within stipulated timelines. He added that initiatives like IMC 2025, the TMZ in Gwalior, and the Innovation Centre in Jabalpur will play a pivotal role in positioning India as a global hub for telecom technology, services, and manufacturing.

The meeting was part of the structured engagement through Stakeholders Advisory Committees (SACs), which have been constituted by the Ministry of Communications to facilitate collaborative dialogue between the government, industry, and innovators, enabling inclusive and effective policy-making. (ANI)

