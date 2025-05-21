SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) NOIDA reaffirms its commitment to nurturing well-rounded business leaders by offering a dynamic educational environment that extends beyond traditional classroom learning. Through a blend of capability enhancement initiatives, international collaborations, industry integration, and community engagement, SCMS NOIDA equips students with the skills and experiences necessary for personal and professional growth.

Also Read | What Is Golden Dome? How Different Will It Be From Israel’s Iron Dome? All About the Cutting-Edge Missile Defence System Announced by US President Donald Trump.

Admissions are now open, with the final registration deadline set for May 23, 2025

Capability Enhancement: Building Core Competencies

Also Read | Garena Free Fire 8th Anniversary: New 'Solara' Map Launches With Futuristic Design, Interactive Zones and Special Rewards; Check Details.

SCMS NOIDA's Capability Enhancement programmes focus on developing essential soft skills such as communication, leadership, teamwork, decision-making, and problem-solving. These initiatives are designed to boost employability and foster a proactive mindset through individual and group activities.

"At SCMS NOIDA, we believe that true learning goes beyond textbooks. Our culture of excellence is rooted in nurturing future-ready leaders who are not only academically proficient but also socially conscious, globally aware, and industry-aligned. Through immersive experiences and a values-driven approach, we empower students to grow into responsible professionals and changemakers of tomorrow," said Dr. Nidhi Phutela, Director, SCMS NOIDA.

Global Exposure Through International Collaborations

The International Cell at SCMS NOIDA promotes global learning through collaborations with international institutions. Notably, the Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) courses conducted with the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS) offer students cross-cultural management experiences. Additionally, semester abroad programmes and summer schools at universities like DHBW Germany, Dauphine University, France, and the University of British Columbia, Canada, provide students with international exposure.

Industry Integration and Networking Events

SCMS NOIDA organises various events to bridge the gap between academia and industry:

* Global Marketing Innovation Summit 2023: Focused on networking and personal branding, featuring industry leaders like Mr. Deb Gooha, Chief Growth Officer at MPay Global Payments.

* HR Conclave 2024: Explored themes like "HR Renaissance: Circular, Regenerative and Anti-Fragile Strategies" with speakers such as Rajiv Naithani, Chief People Officer at Infogain.

* Alumni Talk Series: Sessions like "Sustain Forward" with alumni such as Abhinav Goel from S&P Global provide insights into marketing and finance through ESG perspectives.

Student Leadership and Engagement

The Student Affairs Council (SAC) plays a pivotal role in enhancing students' overall development by organising diverse activities, promoting teamwork, and nurturing leadership skills. Clubs like the Marketing Club and Sustainability Club provide platforms for students to lead initiatives, organise events, and engage in community service, fostering a sense of responsibility and leadership.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

SCMS NOIDA's Institute Social Responsibility (ISR) Cell actively engages students in community service, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Initiatives include literacy drives, environmental sustainability efforts, animal welfare programmes, and health and wellness campaigns, emphasising the importance of social consciousness among students.

About SCMS NOIDA

Established in 2010, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) NOIDA is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune. The institute offers a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, International Business, and Business Analytics. SCMS NOIDA is dedicated to providing a holistic education that prepares students to become socially responsible and globally competent business leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)