New Delhi, May 21: Garena has revealed a new update for its popular mobile game Free Fire by introducing the "Solara" map. Garena is a well-known online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, which was developed by Garena, remains one of the most downloaded games in the battle royale category on mobile devices. Garena Free Fire can be downloaded for iOS and Android on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Free Fire is celebrating its 8th anniversary with the launch of a brand-new map called Solara. It is the game’s first new map in three years and brings new surprises for players across the world. Solara introduces a fast-paced and new battleground with a light-futuristic look and feel. The map offers a new experience in the Free Fire world, featuring a full-map Slide system, a dynamic weather system, and more. GTA VI Launch on PS5, Xbox Series Consoles on May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Characters and Map Locations; Check Expected PC Release Timeline.

Free Fire is hosting a limited-time in-game event called “Solarush". The event includes daily and special tasks for players to explore the new map. By completing challenges, players can earn special rewards like animation effects, an event-themed emote, skyboard, parachute, and more.

Garena Free Fire Solara Gameplay Features

Solara combines natural landscapes with futuristic urban design, creating a map filled with opportunities for strategic gameplay, team interaction, and competitive battles. Every area on the map brings something unique, which will include The Hub, Studio and jacaranda-lined Bloomtown. Solara comes with twin-peak mountain, surrounded by buildings with light sci-fi touches.

Solara brings fast-paced and strategic features to make the gameplay competitive and engaging for all players. It includes full-map slide system, which is a high-speed transport feature that can help players to move across different areas quickly. It has features like "on-rail Gloo Wall shields" for protection and colour-changing indicators to detect enemies. Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025 Goes Live: Free Games, Rewards and Discounts on GTA V Enhanced, Hogwarts Legacy and More; Check Details.

Solara features a dynamic weather system that changes from day to dusk during matches. It integrates in landmarks like Bloomtown, Funfair, TV Tower, and more. Players can also explore interactive zones and hidden Easter eggs surprises in secret chamber at Delta Isle, horse statue at Riders Club and at the Kelly Show scene at TV Tower. Players can also gather 8th Anniversary Tokens at the Kelly Show scene, which will be available for a limited time as part of the celebration.

