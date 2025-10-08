New Delhi [India] October 8 (ANI): As quantum communication is a matter of national security, the country should develop its own quantum technologies and intellectual property to safeguard sensitive data and reduce dependence on foreign systems, Aditi Vaidya, Co-founder of Quanfluence Private Ltd, said.

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress, where she also made a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaidya said her company is working on photonic quantum computing and quantum communications, areas critical to secure digital infrastructure.

"Quantum communication has direct implications on national security," she said, adding that every country is building its own IP in this domain, and India should not get left behind.

She noted that indigenous technology is essential for protecting India's networks and data.

"We are working towards a lot of IPR generation and indigenous technology so that we use technology developed in India to protect India's data and networks," she said.

Explaining the urgency, Vaidya warned that once quantum computers become widely available, existing encryption systems could be compromised.

"Once quantum computers are available, they will break existing encryption. Quantum communications will protect us from that kind of a situation," she said.

While acknowledging that building nationwide quantum communication links will take time, Vaidya said it is crucial to start now.

"Upgrading our existing technology and establishing quantum communication links across the country is a longer-term process. But it's something we really need to start now," she said.

Highlighting India's growing strength in this field, she said startups are already deploying and exporting quantum key distribution systems.

"We have built technology in India not only for India but for export. India will lead the domain of communications and quantum in general," Vaidya added.

She believed that India's push toward indigenous quantum communication could become a cornerstone of its national security strategy, ensuring resilience against future cyber threats while opening up opportunities for IPR creation and technology exports. (ANI)

