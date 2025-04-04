VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: Mumbai witnessed an electrifying intellectual extravaganza as the Arya Samaj celebrated its 150th Foundation Day at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi, on March 29-30, 2025. Amidst a grand confluence of dharmic scholars and social reformers, the Yuva Manch talk show emerged as the event's most riveting segment, sparking thought-provoking discussions and redefining the role of youth in modern India.

The Youth Event was graced by distinguished speakers: Mohit Gaur, Krutesh Patel, Ankit Yadav, Aaryaveera, Virendra Agrawal, Harshal Taori, and Akshay Arya, each a powerhouse of knowledge and activism in their respective domains.

Mohit Gaur - Visionary Researcher and Vedic Activist

A prominent force in the field of Vedic research, Mohit Gaur is the Director of the Vigyan Darshan Research Organization (VDRO) and the Founder & CEO of MG Technicals. A researcher at IIT Bombay under Prof. Gopal Dixit, he is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence from IIT Jodhpur, alongside a Master's in Sanskrit. His academic journey also includes a BA.BEd in History and Hindi Literature from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University. Gaur's mission is to integrate ancient Vedic knowledge with modern scientific paradigms, providing a robust intellectual foundation for Vedic activism in India. He also run a YouTube Channel Named "Vigyan Darshan". He has been recognized multiple times as an undefeated debater, showcasing his exceptional skills in intellectual discourse and argumentation.

In the Talk Show, Mohit Gaur addressed the critical limitations of modern science and the necessity of Vedic wisdom to bridge these gaps. He delved into the intersection of physics and metaphysics, presenting compelling arguments on the evidences of God from a scientific and philosophical perspective. His discourse emphasized how Vedic principles provide a framework that modern science is only beginning to explore.

Ankit Yadav - The Scholar and Industry Leader

With a stellar academic record, Ankit Yadav holds a B.Tech from IIT Bombay and is a gold medalist in Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Hyderabad. His diverse professional engagements include serving as Growth Manager at Vedantu and contributing as a screenwriter at Yellow Montage. His presence at the Yuva Manch underscored the fusion of academic excellence with practical impact, inspiring young minds to leverage their expertise for societal reform.

Ankit Yadav discussed the Fine-Tuning Argument, highlighting the precise conditions required for the existence of life in the universe and how this aligns with Vedic perspectives. He also spoke about the philosophical and intellectual needs of the youth, stressing the importance of structured thought and critical reasoning in navigating contemporary challenges.

Krutesh Patel - Financial Strategist and Legal Expert

An authority in finance and law, Krutesh Patel is a practicing Chartered Accountant in Ahmedabad since 2011 and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His legal acumen is backed by an LL.M. in Intellectual Property Rights from Gujarat University, a Bachelor of Laws from Sir L.A. Shah Law College, and a Commerce degree from H.L. Institute of Commerce. Patel's discourse emphasized the crucial role of economic empowerment in sustaining social and cultural movements.

Krutesh Patel elaborated on the triad of Dharma, Ishwar, and Artha, explaining their significance in a youth's journey. He argued that a balance between spiritual wisdom, economic stability, and moral righteousness is essential for the holistic development of society and the individual.

Aaryaveera - The Warrior of Shakti

A fearless social activist, Aaryaveera is the Founder of Shakti Sabha, a group dedicated to women's empowerment and dharmic protection. As a Women Counselor and Vedic Dharma Pracharak, she has been leading grassroots activism for over five years. A certified Body Language Profiler and Self-Defense Trainer, she is committed to empowering women with knowledge and strength. Beyond activism, she is also a professional UI Designer. Her fiery oration at the Yuva Manch left an indelible mark, rallying youth to embrace responsibility and action in the fight for cultural preservation.

Aaryaveera took a bold stand against Western feminism, critiquing its limitations in addressing the real issues faced by women today. She introduced the concept of Vedic Narivada, emphasizing the need for a dharmic approach to women's empowerment that aligns with Indian traditions while ensuring modern progress.

A New Dawn for Arya Samaj's Youth Movement

The Yuva Manch session at CIDCO resonated as a clarion call for young Indians to bridge tradition with progress. The confluence of intellect, activism, and strategic leadership exhibited by the speakers reinvigorated the audience, proving that Arya Samaj's legacy is not just preserved but evolving dynamically into the future.

With electrifying speeches and groundbreaking ideas, this talk show was not merely an event--it was the ignition of a movement set to redefine the role of Vedic wisdom in contemporary India.

Despite not taking center stage often, Mohit Gaur stood out as a unique figure in the event, known for his deep intellectual prowess and extensive influence. With a vast following and powerful communication skills, his presence alone added weight to the discussions.

During the session, Mohit Gaur put forth a powerful resolution by announcing his upcoming Research Project, drawing inspiration from Rishi Dayanand's call "Vedo ki aur Lauto. Emphasizing his commitment to this cause, he proclaimed a New resonant slogan that left a lasting impact on the audience: "Vedo ki or lautna padega."

To join his research project, You can email at hr@vigyandarshan.com

Mohit Gaur, along with host Harshal Taori, conducted a meetup with a selected audience in Backstage also. The discussions and interactions during the session contributed to the exchange of valuable insights.

A Grand Gathering of Eminent Personalities

The two-day celebration with 4000+ Audience was marked by the presence of several notable dignitaries. On the first day, veteran journalist and television personality Rajat Sharma from India TV addressed the gathering, sharing his insights on the role of media in cultural preservation. The entire event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devavrat alongside Peeyush Arya from Vedic Vidya Kendra, Puducherry & S.K. Arya, Chairman of JBM Group. Arya Samaj officials Vinay Arya and Suresh Chandra Arya also played a significant role in guiding the event, reinforcing Arya Samaj's commitment to Vedic principles and societal reform.

