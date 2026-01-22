VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: At DIDAC India, a major platform for discussions around education technology and infrastructure, Senses Electronics presented its work in AI-enabled classroom solutions and research-led teaching tools. The presentation reflected a broader shift across Indian educational institutions toward technologies that support teachers, improve classroom interaction, and scale reliably across large learning environments.

Senses Electronics' participation reflected its experience working with non-government education institutions and academic such as IITs, NITs, and heritage schools across the country.

Building Classroom Technology Through On-Ground Experience

Founded in 2013, Senses Electronics has spent over a decade working closely with educators and institutions to design and manufacture interactive classroom technologies suited to Indian teaching conditions. According to company data, its solutions are currently used in more than 100,000 classrooms across 9,000 educational institutions nationwide, including engineering institutes, universities, and heritage schools.

Reflecting on the company's approach, Sajith Radhakrishnan, CEO of Senses Electronics, said,"Classroom technology only succeeds when it works reliably every day. Our focus has been on building systems that teachers can depend on year after year, without disruption or complexity."

Many of our earliest installations continue to operate efficiently even today, reflecting our commitment to uncompromising hardware quality."

A Teacher-First Approach with Zero Recurring Costs

Senses Electronics outlined an approach focused on long-term usability and cost clarity for educational institutions. Rather than subscription-led models, the company described a deployment structure based on upfront hardware investment and ongoing software support.

Key elements of this approach include:

* One-time hardware purchase

* Lifetime software updates

* Absence of recurring licensing costs

The company also highlighted its support framework, which includes teacher training initiatives, pan-India service coverage, and in-house research and development teams working on classroom-specific requirements.

Research-Led Use of AI in Everyday Teaching

At DIDAC, Senses Electronics demonstrated research-driven tools developed to assist teachers in real classroom settings. These included AI-supported content interaction features and privacy-conscious analytics designed to help educators better understand student engagement and classroom dynamics.

Commenting on the role of research in product development, Prashanth Peethambaran, CTO of Senses Electronics, noted,"Our work in AI is shaped by what we observe in classrooms. The goal is to give teachers meaningful support--tools that enhance engagement and accessibility without changing how teaching fundamentally works."

Adoption Across Academic Institutions

As institutions across India continue to explore blended and digital learning models, interactive classroom solutions are becoming an integral part of teaching infrastructure. According to the company, its interactive panels are used across a range of academic institutions that prioritise reliability, long operational life, and classroom-ready performance.

About Senses Electronics

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Senses Electronics Pvt. Ltd. designs and manufactures interactive classroom panels and education-focused technology solutions. With a focus on local manufacturing, research-driven innovation, and educator support, the company works closely with institutions to address evolving classroom needs across India.

