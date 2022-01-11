S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 60,572.89 points at 12.03 pm on Tuesday.

Mumbai [India], January 11 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex jumped 177 points on Tuesday led by strong buying support in the index heavyweight Reliance Industries and IT stocks. HCL Technologies surged around 4 per cent.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 60,572.89 points at 12.03 pm, which is 177.26 points or 0.29 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 60,395.63 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened in the negative at 60,342.70 points and fell to a low of 60,281.52 points in the morning trade. The Sensex touched a high of 60,621.37 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 18,049.70 points, which is 0.26 per cent or 46.40 points higher from its previous day's close at 18,003.30 points.

The Nifty opened in the red at 17,997.75 points and slipped to a low of 17,964.40 points in the morning trade. The Nifty touched a high of 18,059.15 points.

HCL Technologies surged 3.98 per cent to Rs 1339.95. HDFC 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 2699.70; Reliance Industries 1.05 per cent higher at Rs 2463.25; Sun Pharma 0.94 per cent higher at Rs 834.20; NTPC 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 132.95; Infosys 0.54 per cent higher at Rs 1861.10 and UltraTech Cement 0.39 per cent higher at Rs 7612.55 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Tata Steel slumped 1.88 per cent to Rs 1146.95. Bharti Airtel 1.18 per cent down at Rs 696.35; Asian Paints 1.17 per cent down at Rs 3513.40; Kotak Bank 0.94 per cent down at Rs 1929.80; Bajaj Finserv 0.52 per cent down at Rs 17712.30 and ITC 0.49 per cent down at Rs 222.20 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

