For a few days now, actor Siddharth's response to ace shuttler Saina Nehwal is going viral on social media. So Saina Nehwal had posted a tweet on PM Narendra Modi's security breach that happened in Punjab where he was made to wait for 15-20 minutes with the protestors blocking his way. Nehwal had condemned the incident in the strongest of words. Actor Siddharth surely read the tweet and posted a sexist tweet. Needless to say that the words didn't go down well with Saina's fans. The ace shuttler's father Harvir Singh Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap also were upset with the actor's choice of words. NCW Chairperson Writes to Twitter India to Immediately Block Siddharth’s Tweet for His Comments on Saina Nehwal.

Siddharth went on to clarify that he had no intentions of hurting anyone or did not mean to pass any sexist remarks but that surely didn't help the cause. While Saina Nehwal's father demanded a public apology for the statement, Parupalli Kashyap posted a tweet on social media and slammed the actor for the choice of his words. While speaking to ANI, Harvir Singh Nehwal said, "Whatever he (Siddharth) said is not right. I got to know that he is a big actor in the South. He used very wrong words against Saina. It`s very wrong for him to give such derogatory statements.”

Tweet:

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

Actor Siddharth on Saina Nehwal

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽 Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Actor Siddharth has been trolled badly on social media by the fans for the choice of his words. National Commission for Women also criticised the actor for the choice of words and wrote to Twitter India to block Siddharth on social media.

