Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Indian stock markets' key indices witnessed volatile trading on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex slumping 732 points from its day's high on negative cues from the US stock futures.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 100.42 points or 0.19 per cent down at 53,134.35 points against its previous day's close at 53,234.77 points.

Also Read | Hot Photos of Sexy Indian TV Actresses in Tiny Bikinis To Celebrate International Bikini Day 2022!.

The markets witnessed a volatile session. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 53,501.21 points and soared to a high of 53,865.93 points in the intra-day. The index slipped into negative in the last hour of the trade hitting a low of 53,054.30 points. The Indian equities came under heavy selling pressure after US stock futures showed weakness.

The Sensex had gained 326.84 points or 0.62 per cent on Monday.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T Price Revealed via Amazon UK Website, Expected Features & Specifications.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 24.50 points or 0.15 per cent down at 15,810.85 points.

The Nifty started the day in the positive at 15,909.15 points and surged to a high of 16,025.75 points. However, the last hour of selling dragged the Nifty 50 down to a low of 15,785.45 points in the intra-day. The Nifty had gained 83.30 points or 0.53 per cent on Monday.

There was selling pressure in IT, auto, FMCG and banking stocks.

ITC slumped 1.73 per cent to Rs 286.75. Wipro slumped 1.58 per cent to Rs 413.80. Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.20 per cent to Rs 1078. L&T fell 1.12 per cent to Rs 1564.45. Maruti Suzuki dipped 1.10 per cent to Rs 8347.60. IndusInd Bank fell 0.98 per cent to Rs 823.95. Axis Bank declined 0.92 per cent to Rs 648.40.

Eleven of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive.

Power Grid Corporation surged 1.54 per cent to Rs 213.90. Bajaj Finserv soared 1.34 per cent to Rs 11534. Hindustan Unilever rose 0.92 per cent to Rs 2396.55.

Tata Steel rose 0.67 per cent to Rs 860.30. Metal stocks rallied after Fitch Ratings said improved economic activities would support demands for steel and cement.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 0.80 per cent higher at Rs 2433.20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)