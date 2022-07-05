OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the 10T smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been reportedly spotted on the Amazon UK website, with its pricing. The Amazon listing spotted by tipster Paras Guglani is shared on Twitter. The listing is currently unavailable on the Amazon website, but the tipster managed to grab the screenshot of the same. OnePlus 10T May Come Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

OnePlus 10T (Photo Credits: Passionate Geekz)

According to the tipster, the Amazon UK website revealed a price of GBP 799 (approximately Rs 76,300). In addition to the pricing, specifications and features of the smartphone have also been tipped. OnePlus 10T might not carry an alert slider or Hasselblad branding. The camera system is said to be different than the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is likely to come in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The handset might sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For clicking photographs, the smartphone is said to feature a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the company might offer a 16MP selfie snapper. Moreover, OnePlus 10T is likely to be fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

